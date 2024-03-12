Spotlight on your postgradate course options

A specialised qualification can help you change career direction or gain new skills that will help you in your current career. Photograph: iStock

University of Galway

MSc (Business Analytics)

MSc in Computer Science (Data Analytics)

Professional Masters in Education (PME)

MA in Social Work (MSW)

MSc (Clinical Research)

Spotlight on … MSc Fintech (Economics and Financial Technology)

This newly launched course is described by the college as a “pioneering programme” at the intersection of finance, economics, and technology. It leverages the West of Ireland’s robust presence in both finance and analytics.

The programme is open to graduates of business, economics and finance degrees, or computer science and engineering graduates with a background in economics.

“The fintech sector faces a pressing need for professionals equipped with a blend of economic insight and technical expertise,” a college spokesman said.

“Students will be equipped with the skills to critically assess the economic impact of emerging financial instruments, markets, and technologies which will allow them to an immediate and substantial contribution within the fintech industry.”

READ MORE

The curriculum encompasses a blend of theoretical foundations and applied subjects including the impact of financial technology on the economy, economic theory and econometrics.

The programme offers a degree of flexibility allowing students to tailor their studies to match their specific interests.

Students will be prepared for careers in digital banks, payments facilitator companies, insure-tech firms, digitalisation wings of traditional financial sectors, regulatory wings in the public or private sectors, and consultancies specialising in blockchain technologies.

Fees: €11,000

Dublin City University

MSc in Management (Business) (Full Time) — School of Business

Professional Master’s of Education (Post Primary) — Institute of Education

MSc in Computing (With major options) — Faculty of Engineering and Computing

European Master in Law, Data and Artificial Intelligence — Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

MSc in Bioprocess Engineering — Faculty of Science and Health

Spotlight on … MA in Documentary Practice

DCU describes this as “the only course of its kind”. Programme chairman Tom Burke said it draws from the college’s 30 years of experience teaching film and television in the School of Communications.

“It’s our response to the increasing interest from students and the growing demand in the industry for long-form documentary content,” he said.

This practice-based course has been equipped with brand-new equipment, a dedicated post-production lab, as well as access to the school’s professional sound and television studios.

“What makes this MA programme truly unique is its holistic approach to non-fiction storytelling encompassing photography, audio production, and video production,” said Mr Burke.

“Additionally, students will explore theory through extensive readings and the analysis of key documentary films and projects.

“After a meticulous development process, students will pitch their final projects at an industry-standard panel and upon completion these projects will be showcased in a public festival screening at the Irish Film Institute.”

Modules include documentary video production, audio production and photography, media law and ethics, and documentary on-screen.

Fees: €7,900

National College of Ireland

MBA

MSc AI

MA Education Practice

MSc Accounting

Level 9 Certificate in Sustainable Business Leadership

Spotlight on … MSc in Accounting

The college described its MSc in Accounting as “the perfect conversion course for undergraduates from other disciplines who want to kick-start their career in accounting”.

“Accounting can deliver a secure and lucrative career,” it said. “It also permits mobility, as your expertise can be applied in any sector that interests you.

The course is running for the first time this year, so there are no direct statistics yet, but comparable programmes at NCI achieve a 97 per cent employment rate.

“Invest in yourself for one year full-time and gain an edge over other job candidates, with a range of exemptions from ACCA, CPA and CAI placing you in the position of having a Master’s insight and understanding of the accounting world, and being a partially qualified accountant.”

Fees: €9,400

Trinity College Dublin

Masters in Education (MEd)

Finance (MSc)

Computer Science (MSc)

Applied Psychology (MSc)

Masters in Social Work (MSW)

Spotlight on … MSc Applied Psychology

This one-year, full-time course has been designed to have relevance to applied and professional psychology.

Most students who join the course are aspiring towards doctoral training in clinical or counselling psychology and will ideally have had some experience working with relevant populations within applied psychological settings.

Indeed, the college said, most students on the course will continue to work as assistant psychologists, for example. The timetable has been designed to facilitate part-time employment in this context.

“This drives the emphasis towards a suite of modules that provide a firm basis to facilitate and develop students’ knowledge, skills and competencies in areas directly relevant to such professional and applied settings,” the college said.

Students must take two core compulsory modules (Philosophical and Professional Issues in Applied Psychology, and Research Methodology and Statistics).

They must also select another four from a range of applied optional modules: Theory of Psychotherapy; Applied Psychology; Applied Forensic Psychology; Psychology Applied to Lifespan Behavioural and Emotional Problems; Issues in Clinical Psychology and Intellectual Disability; Issues in Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology and Counselling Skills.

Applicants are required to hold at least an upper second-class honours degree in psychology or its equivalent from a recognised university course, which confers eligibility for graduate registration with the Psychological Society of Ireland or an equivalent professional body.

Fees: €9,800

University of Limerick

Professional Master of Education

Master of Science in Human Resource Management

Master of Laws in Human Rights in Criminal Justice

Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Master of Arts in Music Therapy

Spotlight on … MSc Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

This MSc at the University of Limerick embraces new and emerging trends in AI by combining established AI techniques such as deep learning, evolutionary computation, Bayesian networks and search algorithms, with emerging disciplines and technologies such as causality modelling, bioinspired robotics, evolutionary robotics, humanoid robotics, probabilistic programming, and explainable AI.

Emphasis is on applying these techniques to a variety of application areas such as natural language processing, machine vision, games, smart manufacturing, business analytics, finance and many others.

Fees: €7,430

TU Dublin

Master of Engineering in Sustainable Electrical Energy Systems

Master of Science in Computing in Applied Cyber Security

Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance & Regulation

Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Master of Science in Computing in Human Centred Artificial Intelligence

Spotlight on … Master of Science in Computing in Human Centred Artificial Intelligence

TU Dublin’s MSc in Computing in Human Centred Artificial Intelligence is delivered on its Tallaght campus, as well as online.

It was developed by a consortium of universities across Europe, and students can travel and interact with European experts across academia, research and SME to discuss thesis project ideas.

Each student’s thesis is based on real-world applications developed in conjunction with partners.

“Students should always have one eye on the future when selecting their courses and AI technology and related technologies are worth considering as they’re estimated to be worth up to €125 billion by the end of next year,” according to the college.

“The programme is centred around the belief that AI should be ethical, enhancing our humanity and ensuring adherence to ethical principles and values, but also robust — both technically and socially — and lawful, in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

“The course focuses on transparency, trustworthiness, and explainability in AI decision-making. Its emphasis is on exploiting technology to provide legal and ethical solutions to AI and data challenges which respect humans.”

This programme provides graduates with the skills and knowledge required to develop, implement, and manage AI applications that meet the ethical standards required under upcoming EU legislation.

Graduates of the programme are working across the spectrum from AI experts with the Garda, to policy officer AI and algorithms at the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Fees: €3,100

Maynooth University

MSc Robotics and Embedded AI

MSc Finance

MA Creative Writing

MSc Business Management

MA Critical and Creative Media

Spotlight on … Professional Master of Education (Primary)

This is a two-year, full-time postgraduate degree within the Froebel Department, which is named after the eminent philosopher Friedrich Froebel.

The department said it prides itself on imbuing in its graduates a “unique, lasting and powerful teacher identity”.

“Proud of this heritage, we adopt active teaching methodologies and emulate student-centred approaches to teacher development within small class groups,” it said.

“Opportunities for staff-student interactions are naturally embedded into the ethos of the department and a positive rapport is consciously fostered within a vibrant learning community.

“Set within the aesthetic environs of a bustling university, student teachers enjoy a dynamic campus experience, while simultaneously, availing of the customised facilities within a school of education.

“This modern building has specially-designated teaching spaces for primary student teachers which include, visual art workshops, a drama and music theatre, an early childhood room, large lecture halls and smaller teaching spaces.”

The two-year programme affords students placement experiences in a diverse range of school settings. The programme also offers an array of modules which reflect the primary school curriculum in Ireland.

“Immersion in music, art, drama and physical education will open your senses, stimulate your imagination and reinvigorate your creativity,” the college said.

“Learning how to teach the fundamentals of literacy and numeracy, mathematics and scientific inquiry, to children who struggle, will baffle even the brightest and best of student teachers.

“Opening your minds to the potential for digital technologies in education and the exceptional power that holds for learning will change your perspective forever.

“This is a rewarding and fulfilling profession for those who have a desire to change the future of children’s lives and believe in education as a means towards a better world.

“With the current shortage of primary schoolteachers, graduates are in high demand and Maynooth University primary teacher graduates are very well regarded and greatly desired in the education system.”

Fees: €6,150 (Year one) €4,950 (Year two)