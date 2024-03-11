Classroom Central: Gairm le Gaeilge

Recent legislative changes have strengthened the role of the Irish language in national and European administration systems. Photograph: iStock

Recent changes have strengthened the role of the Irish language in national and European administration systems. We look at opportunities for careers with the Irish language.

CAO 2024: Applications up for high-points courses such as veterinary science, dentistry and pharmacy. College applications for high points courses such as veterinary science, dentistry and pharmacy are up this year, new figures show.

While other children were drawn to toy trucks, Fionn Kimber O’Shea recalls being fascinated by an abacus when he was in kindergarten in Belmont, California. Cork-based 19-year-old Fionn Kimber O’Shea has won Irish Maths Olympiad title for third year in a row

EDTips – Enabling Digital Technology in Primary School will provide every primary school with free digital technology teaching resources and equipment to prepare for the introduction of the primary curriculum framework next year.

New primary school curriculum: the changes on the way and what they mean for children: Pupils will spend more time learning foreign languages, science and technology – and less time on religion.

‘There’s huge anger’: Disabled students feel they are slipping through the cracks: Pandemic era was life-changing for vulnerable learners who were able to access online lectures and alternative assessment - but many say they feel excluded once again.

Sex education to be taught at earlier age under new primary school curriculum. A public consultation process has opened on the biggest planned shake-up to primary education in 25 years.

Teenagers to receive empathy classes under redeveloped transition year: Programme on activating compassion is supported by Cillian Murphy and is found to boost levels of concern and understanding of others.

Parents of Junior Cycle students can expect to save more than €300 a year on foot of a new free schoolbooks initiative which comes into effect from next September, according to Minister for Education Norma Foley.