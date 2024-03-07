New primary school curriculum: the changes on the way and what they mean for children

The process of rolling out a new primary curriculum is likely to take several years. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

I hear the primary school curriculum is due to go under the biggest changes in 25 years. What’s wrong with the current version?

The curriculum was last updated a quarter of a century ago – a blissful time before social media, algorithms, shortened attention spans and the culture wars. Policymakers say it is timely that an updated curriculum is developed to “equip our children with essential knowledge, skills, concepts, attitudes, values and dispositions” to prepare them for life further into the 21st century.

So, what is changing, exactly?

In short, primary school pupils will spend more time learning foreign languages, as well as Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) and a broader arts curriculum, including dance and creative media. There will also be a bigger emphasis on “wellbeing” – that is, social, personal and health education and PE – and a focus on social and environmental education.

The draft changes form part of a wider redevelopment of the primary school curriculum which is the subject of public consultation. The process of rolling out a new curriculum is likely to take several years.

That sounds like a lot to squeeze into the school day. Surely some subjects will lose out?

Yes, the amount of time dedicated to religion will reduce from about two and a half hours to two hours a week. Irish will also reduce from three and a half hours to three in English-medium schools. In theory, schools can opt to make some of this up with the addition of flexible time, which allows a school to prioritise areas of learning.

If we’re all about preparing children for the 21st century, why is so much time spent on religion?

School patrons have a legal right to design their own religious programmes in accordance with the ethos of their school. The move to allocate less time to religion has drawn criticism from both those who want religion out of the school day, and those who feel it is being downgraded. Policymakers argue that they are seeking to strike the right balance.

Sex education will surely be another flashpoint in the culture wars?

More than likely. The “wellbeing” section of the curriculum will include relationships and sex education, including new areas of learning such as consent, diversity in family structures and digital wellbeing. There is no specific reference to transgender issues. However, learning related to puberty is set to happen earlier, from third or fourth class instead of fifth or sixth class. Policymakers say the plan recognises that many children are older starting school nowadays, due to the success of the free preschool initiative.

The focus on foreign languages sounds great. Where are they going to find all these teachers?

Existing classroom teachers will be expected to teach foreign languages from third class onwards. It will begin with simple awareness of different languages and greetings, for example, before moving to basic communication in fifth and sixth class with a focus on oral skills. The Department of Education is expected to provide more specific advice on the professional development supports for teachers in due course.