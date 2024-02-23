Student Hub: RTÉ board to attend emergency meeting

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. This week, we have the latest on the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh; we feature an interview with Kin star Sam Keely; Josep Borrell criticised the US for supplying arms to Israel. But he should look closer to home, writes Vincent Durac; Finn McRedmond on the remake of the 2004 classic comedy Mean Girls; We debate the Dublin traffic plan; Kyle Hays returns to the Limerick team; Your week abroad hasn’t begun until you’ve taken in the beauty of the foreign crisps aisle, writes Emer McLysaght. Alan Titley agus Athchuairt ar an ár; US lands on moon for first time in more than 50 years and more...

RTÉ board to attend emergency meeting after resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh: RTÉ has faced another twist in the ongoing controversy surrounding its finances, following the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the chair of the board of RTÉ, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Kin star Sam Keeley: ‘I failed my Leaving. I don’t know if acting was a good idea, but it worked for me’: Already known to audiences for his roles in What Richard Did and RTÉ hit crime drama Kin, the Irish actor Sam Keeley is making waves internationally.

US lands on moon for first time in more than 50 years: The United States has returned to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years after a privately-built spacecraft named Odysseus capped a nail-biting 73-minute descent from orbit with a touchdown near the moon’s south pole.

READ MORE

Josep Borrell criticised the US for supplying arms to Israel. But he should look closer to home: On February 12th, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell commented on the contradiction between the US administration’s concern at the rising death toll in Gaza and its continued military support for Israel, stating that “if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms”. However, while Borrell’s remarks appear to have been directed at the US, they have clear resonance for a number of European states and, some would say, for the EU itself.

Athchuairt ar an ár: Is lánait le pobal sibhialta an domhain nach féidir leis an gcomhluadar idirnáisiúnta (pé hiad féin) stop a chur leis an ár laethúil a fheicimid in Gaza.

The Debate: Will the traffic plan for Dublin improve life in the city? The plan aims to reroute traffic travelling through Dublin city centre and on to somewhere else. But not everyone is in favour of it.

The Mean Girls remake shows girls are as mean as ever. They just do it differently now: The vehicles for bullying may have evolved – social media, linguistic custom – but people are still who they always were: cruel, forgiving, hierarchical, writes Finn McRedmond.

Kyle Hayes returns to the Limerick team for the first time since violent disorder conviction: Kyle Hayes has been named in the Limerick team for the first time since being found guilty of violent disorder last year.

Your week abroad hasn’t begun until you’ve taken in the beauty of the foreign crisps aisle: I love supermarkets. As a child I went every Saturday to Superquinn with my mother, sometimes braving the legendary kids club but usually trailing around after her, accepting “tastes” of cubed cheese from sample ladies with big Mammy energy and begging for salted peanuts from the pic-n-mix.