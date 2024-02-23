Kyle Hayes returns to the Limerick team for the first time since violent disorder conviction

Kyle Hayes has been named in the Limerick team for the first time since being found guilty of violent disorder last year.
The 25-year-old has been picked by manager John Kiely to start at wing-back ahead of Saturday’s league clash with Dublin at Croke Park (5.15pm throw-in). It is the first time Hayes will line out for his county since last year’s All-Ireland final where Limerick defeated Kilkenny.
In December, Hayes was found guilty of two counts of violent disorder following an incident at a Limerick nightclub in 2019. He was found not guilty of assault causing harm. Following the conviction, Judge Dermot Sheehan refused to rule out a custodial sentence for the hurler.
Hayes’ sentencing hearing has been adjourned until March 20th.
During the trial, Limerick manager Kiely appeared as a character witness and spoke in favour of his player. Hayes missed Limerick’s opening two league outings this season, a pair of victories over Antrim and Westmeath.
Alongside Hayes, Mike Casey has been named in the starting side for the first time this season and lines out at full-back.
Limerick team to face Dublin: Nickie Quaid; Fergal O’Connor, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, David Reidy, Kyle Hayes; Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cathal O’Neill, Conor Boylan; Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, Shane O’Brien, Adam English.
