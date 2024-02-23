RTÉ controversy: Catherine Martin has ‘questions to answer’ after resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh

RTÉ has faced another twist in the ongoing controversy surrounding its finances, following the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the chair of the board of RTÉ, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Her resignation came mere hours after Minister for Media Catherine Martin said she was “misinformed” by the chair of the RTÉ board when Ms Ní Raghallaigh provided assurances the board had no role in signing off on recent exit packages for senior executives.

Despite the assurances, Ms Martin said it had emerged the remuneration committee of the board – which is chaired by Ms Ní Raghallaigh – did approve the exit package of former chief financial officer Richard Collins.

The Minister declined to express confidence in her, which led to Ms Ní Raghallaigh handing in her resignation.

In a statement released just before 1am on Friday morning, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said it was “abundantly clear” she no longer had the confidence of Minister for Media Catherine Martin.

“My resignation is a source of sadness to me, but it is unavoidable,” she said.

Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris has rejected assertions that Minister for Media Catherine Martin’s position is untenable in light of Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation.

“I think Catherine Martin was in a very difficult position. What the Minister did last night was answer an honest question. I think it is really regrettable that what the Minister would have liked to happen, didn’t happen,” Mr Harris said on Today with Claire Byrne, referring to convening the scheduled meeting with Ms Ní Raghallaigh on Friday morning.

“I’m aware the Minister intends to speak today. Minister Martin intends to provide that clarity today. It’s not a small matter if the minister was misinformed twice. If I was a Government minister in that position, I too would be frustrated.”

He added: “I believe Catherine Martin is a good Minister. I believe some of the glib commentary from the opposition is very unfair.”

Mr Harris said the RTÉ's story has become a “carousel” and there needs to be a “degree of urgency” in clarifying issues immediately so the news cycle can move on.

Media Minister Catherine Martin has serious questions to answer about her own handling of the crisis in RTÉ, the leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns has said.

Ms Cairns said if the minister was kept in the dark about exit packages with senior executives last year, then she “didn’t ask the right questions when these resignations were announced”.

“There is a further point that the Minister must urgently clarify. In her resignation statement, the former Chair of the RTE board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, said she informed the Department of the process involved in the resignation of Richard Collins the day after he left the organisation,” she said.

“Are we to understand from this that the Department was, in fact, aware that there had been an exit package and that it had been approved by the Chair? If so, was the Minister informed and, if not, why not?”

RTÉ's Director-General Kevin Bakhurst sent a note to staff at the broadcaster on Friday morning, to inform them of the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

Here is his note in full:

“It is with deep regret that I share with you the announcement by Siún Ní Raghallaigh of her decision to resign as the Chair of the Board of RTÉ tonight. Her statement is included below.

Siún has been an excellent Chair and a great support to me throughout an incredibly challenging time for RTÉ.

Without Siún’s experience, insight, guidance and optimism, beginning the process of meaningfully transforming RTÉ would have been a bigger challenge. Her integrity, hard work, commitment to public service and her appreciation of the important work you all do in serving audiences, despite many challenges, made her a valuable ally.

Siún believed in RTÉ and its future and she will be sorely missed.

I’d like to reassure you, our partners and our audiences that I and my Interim Leadership Team remain committed to RTÉ and to continuing to drive the necessary change to secure the future of this organisation and transform it into a national public service media organisation we can all be proud of.”

Here is Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation statement in full:

“I applied for the role of Chair of RTÉ because I believe strongly in the importance of public service media.

Since taking up the role of Chair of the RTÉ Board in December 2022, I have worked hard with my board colleagues, and the leadership team. Our priority at all times has been on reforming the organisation, in order to secure its future.

However, it is abundantly clear from statements today, and in particular last night’s Primetime broadcast, that I no longer have the confidence of the Minister in my role as Chair of the Board of RTÉ and that, as such, my position is no longer tenable.

This evening, after consultation with the Board and Director General Kevin Bakhurst, I have decided to resign from my position.

I would like to thank my fellow board members and RTÉ ‘s leadership team for their hard work in recent months. I would also like to thank the staff of RTÉ for their dedication and commitment throughout this challenging time for the organisation.

Since he started in his role on Monday 10th July 2023, the Director General has always kept me appropriately informed as he restructured the Executive and established the Interim Leadership Team.

Under the new terms of reference of the remuneration committee of the RTÉ Board, all changes to executive pay and terms must be approved by committee. This was introduced as part of a wide range of measures to strengthen controls and fully restore public trust in corporate governance at RTÉ.

Kevin Bakhurst brought the exit of Rory Coveney from RTÉ (announced on Sunday 9th July) to my attention, while the exit of Richard Collins was brought to and approved by the Remuneration Committee of the Board of RTÉ on October 9th 2023.

I informed the Department about the process which led to Richard’s departure from RTÉ, on October 10th, the day after it was approved at the Remuneration Committee.

I met with the Minister and her officials, with the Director General, on two occasions for more than three hours this week, dealing with multiple questions across a wide range of issues. I was asked if the board knew about the exit packages for Rory Coveney and Richard Collins.

I said that I was aware of them, but they had not come before the full board. However, I neglected to recollect that Richard Collin’s exit package did go before the renumeration committee. This was not an intentional misrepresentation, and I subsequently contacted the Department to clarify the details and remind them that I had previously appraised them of the matter in October.

Serving as Chair of the RTÉ Board is a privilege which requires the confidence of the Minister. It is abundantly clear that I no longer do. My resignation is a source of sadness to me, but it is unavoidable.

There is a very urgent need for the funding model of RTÉ to be restored and for the transformation process to continue apace. I do not want this matter to distract from that. That must remain our unswerving collective objective.”

The Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley has criticised Minister Catherine Martin, stating she “effectively sacked” the Chair of the RTÉ Board on television on Thursday night.

The Sinn Féin TD said Ms Martin should have “kept her powder dry” until she met Siún Ní Raghallaigh on Friday

“I think whether the minister has confidence or not, I think she should have kept her powder try until she met with Siún Ni Raghallaigh today... thrashed it out with her and then if she felt she had to dismiss Siún Ni Raghallaigh from the position of the Chair of the RTE Board she could have done so after that,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock, the party’s spokeswoman on media, has said Minister Catherine Martin’s position is “untenable” in light of the resignation of the RTÉ board’s chairwoman.

“Ní Raghallaigh’s statement suggests that the Department has a written record of notification from the Board following the remuneration committee’s approval of exit packages. This must be published in full immediately,” she said.

“The Media Minister is the protector of RTÉ but crucially, the Minister should be the protector of the public purse. The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste must now reflect on the Media Minister’s handling of this whole debacle, and ask, is she the person to ensure that necessary reforms take place in RTÉ that will be crucial to its survival, and is she the person who can restore public trust in the State broadcaster?”

Séamus Dooley, Irish secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said the resignation of the chairwoman of RTÉ and the circumstances surrounding her departure will “be a further blow to the morale of staff. The last thing needed in RTÉ is another crisis”.

“The Government must act immediately to appoint a new Chair to avoid a period of further uncertainty. In my dealings with Siún Ní Raghallaigh, I I found her to be a person of integrity, collaborative, sensitive to the concerns of staff and committed to public service,” he said.

“The NUJ has consistently demanded full transparency in relation to all aspects of executive renumeration and it behoves the Government to ensure that this is delivered. The ongoing failure of successive governments to reform the funding of public service broadcasting in Ireland has contributed to the crisis in RTÉ.”

He added: “The latest developments should not distract from this priority.”

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has issued a new statement on Friday morning, acknowledging the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh as chairwoman of the RTÉ Board.

“I wish to thank Siún Ní Raghallaigh for her service as chair of the Board of RTÉ at a time of unprecedented crisis at the national broadcaster,” she said.

“Her contribution to the process of reform and transformation underway in the organisation has been hugely significant; and her hard work and commitment to public service broadcasting must be acknowledged.”

Ms Martin said it is a critical time for RTÉ, and it is “imperative that we continue the important process of restoring trust in the organisation”.

“As Ms Ní Raghallaigh stated, there is an urgent need for the transformation process to continue and a sustainable funding model put in place – I am deeply committed to this.”

The emergence of a political crisis: Snap analysis from our Political Correspondent Jack Horgan Jones

The dramatic resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh overnight has now shifted the focus to Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin and her Department. It is now a classic of the political genre: who knew what and when?

This is one of the most dangerous games for politicians.

In a bombshell appearance on RTÉ’s Prime Time show on Thursday night, Ms Martin said the RTÉ chair had misinformed her twice this week regarding board knowledge of exit packages for departing executives. It turns out this was not the case, and the remuneration committee of the board approved the exit package for Richard Collins.

She failed to express confidence in Ní Raghaillaigh, saying she was deeply disappointed.

The writing was on the wall then, with senior sources last night already firmly of the view that the RTÉ chair could not remain in place. One of the key functions of a chair is to act as a conduit to the Minister, and it seemed that the RTÉ chair had equipped Ms Martin with inaccurate information, fracturing trust and ultimately making her position untenable. And so it proved, with Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigning in the early hours of the morning.

But now the opposition is already laser focused on Catherine Martin – the Labour Party saying it was a “summary dismissal on air”. A key issue is a line in Ní Raghaillaigh’s resignation statement – that she told the Department of the process which led to Collins’ departure the day after he left. This suggests that some knowledge did exist in the Department about the board approval – which prompts serious questions for the Department and Martin.

Why wasn’t she told? Why didn’t she ask? Was there a note of this disclosure and will it now be released? There are questions too for Kevin Bakhurst, who seemingly was in one of the meetings where Martin was misinformed this week. Did he know the information being passed was incorrect? Did he raise it then or afterwards?

Over the months of this crisis, an impression has taken hold that Catherine Martin has not put her stamp on the controversy or asserted sufficient political authority. That is the immediate context for this crisis as the focus shifts from the RTÉ boardroom to the department and the minister.

There is a clear view among some in Government this morning: a political crisis is emerging.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the drip-feed of information surrounding RTÉ's finances and governance makes it “very difficult” to have confidence in the broadcaster.

However, Ms McEntee refuted the claims the interview by Minister for Media Catherine Martin amounted to a dismissal.

“What she [Minister Catherine Martin] did last night was simply outline the facts. She said very clearly she needed and wanted to speak to Siún Ní Raghallaigh. She did not dismiss her,” she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“The difficulty here is all of us want to have confidence in RTÉ, we want to have confidence in those who are managing it, we want to move forward. Unfortunately, when we continue to have information coming out in the way that it is on a number of different issues, it is very difficult for people to have confidence. Of course, this will add to the challenges that RTÉ is facing now.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said the Minister’s comments amounted to a “summary dismissal on air”.

Speaking on Newstalk on Friday morning, she said: “It was rather shocking to see what amounted to summary dismissal on air by the minister last night.”

“I think the minister now has questions to answer about why she moved in the way she did in this rather peremptory manner, why she didn’t ask questions before?” Deputy Bacik added.

“Is this a rather belated calling for heads and what purpose does this achieve? Will it be possible indeed to find a new Chairperson for the Board? Still there is still so much we don’t know and so much lack of clarity.