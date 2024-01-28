I’d like to get a new qualification, but don’t want to start from scratch. Are my years of workplace experience worth anything?

There is growing interest in ways of recognising people’s experience and learning from outside the classroom. Photograph: iStock

I went straight from school into a job in hospitality almost 20 years ago. I worry, now, that my lack of formal qualifications is holding me back from progressing in other areas. I’d like to earn some kind of qualification, but I would rather not have to start from scratch. Are there any courses or colleges where my real world experience can count for something?

In a world of constant change, the need for upskilling, reskilling and lifelong learning has never been clearer. As a result, there is growing interest in ways of recognising people’s experience and learning from outside the classroom.

This is known as recognition of prior learning (RPL) in education circles. The “prior learning” can be acquired in all kinds of ways but often it is divided into three distinct categories: formal learning, non-formal learning and informal learning.

Formal learning is what takes place through formal courses delivered by education providers. Non-formal learning is what takes place alongside or outside mainstream education, for instance, learning and training activities undertaken in a workplace. And finally, informal learning is the learning we acquire in the course of our life, such as work experience.

As it happens, RPL is itself a learning process as it involves reflecting on your experience and identifying and documenting what you have learned. In your case, having your previous learning and achievements recognised could open the doors to a programme in the hospitality field, or exemption/credit on a module within such a programme.

As a first step, I recommend talking to your adult education guidance service, based in your local Education and Training Board. They offer impartial yet friendly advice and support, free of charge, on how to identify your strengths and experiences, research all your education options and understand the details around funding supports, entry requirements and qualifications levels.

You can also talk to a local further education (FE) college about the processes they use for recognising prior learning. ETBs throughout the country are very familiar with this process and play an important role in talent recognition and up-qualifying a very diverse and inclusive group of people.

Finally, if you’re considering a third-level degree, many universities now offer opportunities to learners involving RPL that can lead to entry to a programme, advanced entry on a course or even exemption from some modules. A great place to start is the website priorlearning.ie

I firmly believe that we need to rethink our approach to education and lifelong learning. By making visible the valuable skills and experience that people have gathered in the course of their careers, RPL has an important role to play in restoring a person’s sense of self-esteem and wellbeing. Quite simply, it offers the opportunity of a new start in life, without having to start all over again.