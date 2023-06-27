Online learning for career advancement ‘crucial for Ireland’s workforce’

Online learning platforms made education more accessible as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, overcoming geographical barriers and allowing individuals to access quality education remotely. Photograph: iStockphoto.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began to sweep across the world in early 2020, it changed the way we did almost everything.

The pandemic devastated the lives and businesses of millions of people, but it also forced governments and organisations to turn on a sixpence and find completely new ways of doing things to maintain our way of life.

The education sector was chief among them. Tony Dalton, director of further education and training services at the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), says Covid resulted in a “positive outcome” for the group as it gave rise to online and blended learning.

“This overcame major obstacles such as transport and childcare for some learners who were unable to commit to face-to-face programmes,” he says.

READ MORE

“Equally, those learners who work full-time often came straight from work to an evening class, but an online or blended option provided an opportunity for them to get some time at home to tend to home responsibilities before logging on to the course.

“This has also had a positive environmental effect in that staff and learners do not have to travel as much or at all – as well as avoiding having to travel in inclement weather.”

Cecilia Munro, principal of Ballyfermot College of Further Education, agrees that learning online for career advancement “is crucial for Ireland’s workforce now”.

“Covid and worldwide unrest has taught us that there are alternative ways of gaining qualifications or upskilling using online methods,” she says.

Benefits

Nuala McGuinn, director of the centre for adult learning and professional development at University of Galway, says most of us know that we need to do what’s best for ourselves, and work best and get the most out of something when we have the right balance.

“There’s so much talk and emphasis these days on work/life balance, the right to switch off and wellbeing, that we know what sort of a difference online or blended learning can offer,” she says.

[ Will online education become the ‘next new normal'? ]

“So many of our courses are focused on helping someone to reskill, or upskill, or to develop career prospects and we know these challenges are being taken on in the middle of busy professional and family lives.”

University of Galway has been offering teaching and learning in this way since before Covid, but McGuinn says there is no doubt that the university learned a great deal from that experience.

“It’s a bit of a cliche but flexibility is key,” she says. “What is more important, however, is to match what’s flexible with what suits your needs. That will benefit you in the long run. Online and blended learning courses are a great option. They are manageable.

“We are also making great strides in how people learn and build towards recognised qualifications – starting off from micro-credentials, and working through to certificates and diplomas. This is a really worthwhile incentive to encourage learners to pursue their goals.”

Among the online courses offered by LOETB are a number which could prove useful to people who are mulling a change in role or considering applying for promotion into a managerial position.

These include Supervisory Management (Level 6); Lean Management; Leading Remote Teams; Remote Work Ready; Early Childhood Care and Education (Level 6); and Train the Trainer (Level 6).

Dalton explains: “Such courses provide both an opportunity for upskilling for their current job role, career advancement in their job area, or to reskill to change their careers while still maintaining a full-time job.

“Often the completion of a Further Education and Training (FET) course at Level 5 or 6 is the confidence boost needed by someone who is considering enrolling on a Higher Education programme to advance their careers.

“The availability of flexible online part-time courses is increasing so a FET course will often equip the learner with the skills required to progress – such as academic writing, self-motivation and research skills.”

Munro says combining your core qualification with online learning to enhance your career prospects provides you with several advantages. These include the flexibility to work at your own pace.

“This avoids any perception of embarrassment or pressurised feelings if your learning pace is different from others – which is okay by the way,” she says.

[ Online learning: a collaborative approach ]

“It also allows you the ability to revisit areas and sections that you are unsure of over and over again without feeling pressurised, as well as the option of working in your own comfortable environment where you feel safe and free to explore learning.

“From experience, students who work and study at the same time gain the benefit of insight and relevance. However, in today’s modern society it’s a balancing act to work and to study. Traditionally, you would have completed part-time courses at night or at the weekend.

“As an educator I can see where this type of learning is necessary and works for those seeking to advance in their current career or for those who want to compete for new careers.”

eCollege

The national online learning service for further education and training is called eCollege. Its programmes are designed with the needs of the busy adult who has to fit learning around their life and work commitments.

All programmes are part-time, very flexible, and operate continuous intake. Learners can join whenever they wish, can study at their own pace, and don’t need to log in at specific times, all with the support of an online tutor.

All programmes are free, any software or practice exams required are provided, and certification costs are covered, including resits.

Courses range from an average commitment of four weeks to 26 weeks on a part-time basis, but this is flexible and tailored to the progress of the individual learner.

The certified programmes are industry-recognised qualifications awarded by Microsoft, Adobe, CompTIA, Digital Marketing Institute, Pearson IT Specialist, People Cert, and the ICDL Foundation.

The Pearson IT Specialist courses offered by eCollege are a way for people to validate entry-level IT skills which are sought after by employers.

Ciara Ni Fhloinn, flexible learning manager with Solas, which funds eCollege, says these programmes “are perfect” for those considering or just beginning a path to a career in IT.

The facility offers 16 week part-time IT specialist programmes in JavaScript, Python, Network Security, Networking, and Databases.

It also offers short modules aimed at those looking for key concepts in AI, big data, cloud computing, internet of things, cybersecurity, data protection, teamwork and remote working.

These concept-based modules can be completed in four weeks and lead to ICDL certification.

Fiona Davis, senior manager with Springboard+, points out that 2023 is the European Year of Skills, during which people across Europe are being encouraged address skills shortages in the EU in the areas of digital and green transformation.

Springboard+ courses provide options across the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) from Level 6-9. There are options for everyone, says Davis, who adds there “should never be a barrier” to considering a Springboard+ course.

[ How online learning can offer greater flexibility ]

“Even if you don’t have a formal qualification, the course provider will look at your work experience and using their Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) policy, assess how that practical work experience will make you a good fit for a Springboard+ course,” she says.

Over 90 per cent of Springboard+ courses are delivered in a blended format. This means they are delivered online, with some courses being in the classroom but others using online portals so you can attend lectures from the comfort of home.

Springboard+ lectures are often recorded so people can watch when it suits them, juggling work and family commitments.

“Getting back to education is easier than ever before,” Davis continues. “People who have been out of education for a while and those not used to sitting in a classroom can come back into education through this flexible format.

“Springboard+ courses are free or heavily subsidised depending on your employment status. Courses at Level 6 on the NFQ are free for all participants; while those in employment pay 10 per cent of the course fee for courses at Level 7-9 on the NFQ.”

The second programme managed by the Higher Education Authority offering courses in this flexible space is the Human Capital Initiative Pillar 1.

This programme offers incentivised courses for graduates to reskill in areas where there are skills shortages and emerging technologies in areas such as digital skills, cybersecurity, finance and pharmaceuticals.

As they are targeted at graduates, many are longer in duration than Springboard+ programmes but have similar flexible delivery methods making them appeal to a broad range of applicants.

In 2023, there are some part-time courses available in areas where there are job opportunities in the economy.

And like the Springboard+ courses, HCI Pillar 1 courses have lots of inbuilt supports like guidance counselling which will benefit participants on their career path, Davis adds.

All that being said, Munro cautions that there are downsides to online learning too.

“Be aware that there are pitfalls,” she says. “The main one being that not everyone thrives with online learning. It is isolated and lonely. Maybe after a busy workday that suits you, maybe not.

“You also must be highly motivated and committed, as despite the flexibility around completing course work, you still have to achieve the outcomes in a set timeframe, so there is some pressure.

“If you are starting out in your career, nothing will beat the face-to-face experience as its sets the foundations for your career as you are scaffolded with supports, resources on tap and real live people to engage with.”