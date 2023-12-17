Student Hub digest: Calls increase for ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza

Three of Europe’s most powerful countries have called for a meaningful ceasefire in Gaza in a clear step-change in position that brings them closer to the stance adopted by Ireland and several other EU states. Gardaí believe a blaze at premises due to house 70 asylum seekers in Galway was started deliberately. The 2 Johnnies take their mix of hyper-patriotism and banger songs to the big stage, Lyra Valkyria: The wrestler from Clarehall taking the WWE world by storm; TV guide: 12 of the best new shows to watch this week, beginning tonight; Comedy has to be funny? Don’t make me laugh! A survey finds that half of those suffering with mental health difficulties will not seek help due to stigma.

Galway hotel fire: Gardaí believe blaze at premises due to house 70 asylum seekers was started deliberately. One line of investigation is that the blaze was started to ensure the hotel could not be used as a centre for asylum seekers from next Thursday, as was planned.

The 2 Johnnies take their mix of hyper-patriotism and banger songs to the big stage: Podcasting pair’s 3Arena show is not everyone’s idea of a cultural night out, but the audience leaves with smiles and sore feet.

Half of those suffering with mental health difficulties will not seek help due to stigma, survey finds: Despite 92% of respondents accepting mental health difficulties can ‘affect anyone’, many reported feelings of self-stigma.

Wrestling was frequently on the television in Lyra Valkyria’s home growing up in Clarehall in Dublin. Her brother was watching it one afternoon after school when fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch, known as The Man, entered the ring. At that moment, aged 17, the trajectory of her whole life changed.

Ireland is hostage to Rich Daddy Syndrome: Wealth in this country has always operated like a giant pyramid scheme: but now if you don’t come from money, you’re shut out of the basic markers of adulthood.

Americans are sleepwalking into a dictatorship. Why aren’t they more afraid? A second Trump presidency could spell the disintegration of the Nato alliance, and would have far-reaching consequences for the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

TV guide: From the inside story behind Shane MacGowan’s masterpiece Fairytale of New York to Christmas cooking with Mark Moriarty and Rory O’Connell

Comedy has to be funny? Don’t make me laugh! Donald Clarke: Humour has forever been a tool for gutting the hypocrisies and inconsistencies in bigoted thinking. Do we really need to explain this?