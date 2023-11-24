Major public disorder erupted in the wake of a stabbing incident that left five people hospitalised in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times.

Student Hub email digest: In this week’s edition we cover Thursday’s rioting in Dublin. We have an interview with the Brazilian Deliveroo rider who intervened in the attack on schoolchildren on Parnell Square. Leo Varadker has called on US to use its influence to push for two-state solution in Israel; The moment The Crown goes a bit Muppet Christmas Carol; and of course, The Late Late Toy Show.

‘Dark day for Dublin’: Shock and anger as scale of destruction from riots comes to light: Damage in area around O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre visible following night of ‘devastation’.

‘I used my helmet as a weapon to stop him’: A Brazilian Deliveroo rider who intervened in the knife attack outside a school on Parnell Square on Thursday said he “didn’t think twice” before acting.

Taoiseach calls on US to use influence to push for two-state solution in Israel: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on the United States to use its influence to push for a two-state solution in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The moment The Crown goes a bit Muppet Christmas Carol: “Don’t you love the farce? My fault, I fear. I thought I’d want what you want. Sorry, my dear. Where are the crowns? Send in the crowns. There ought to be crowns,” writes Patrick Freyne.

Sorcha Richardson: ‘Two years ago my entire band lived in Dublin. Not a single one of us live there now’: The songwriter, who has recently toured with Villagers and collaborated with Ellie Goulding, moved to Kerry on her return to Ireland.

‘Students are afraid’: Israel-Hamas war stirs tensions on Irish college campuses. As rhetoric heats up over links between Irish and Israeli universities, some Jewish students on campus say they feel isolated and fearful.

Can Patrick Kielty pass The Late Late Toy Show test? RTÉ's TV advertisements have been good fun with new Late Late host Patrick Kielty getting advice from some very opinionated children on how he should present The Late Late Toy Show.

First hostages due to be released in Gaza as aid trucks enter enclave: Hamas leader says he is committed to hostage deal as planned four-day ceasefire appears to hold.

The druid: ‘I was nine in religion class and it just dawned on me that the God the nun was talking about didn’t exist for me’ Eimear Burke is a druid and chief of the Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids