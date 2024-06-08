Election counts to begin following campaign marred by intimidation and abuse

The sorting and counting of ballots in the local and European elections, and in the Limerick mayoral election, will begin at count centres across the country this morning after a campaign marred by incidents of intimidation, abuse and in some cases violence against candidates.

Gardaí are understood to be pursuing several investigations into instances of assault or intimidation over the past month, while research by two anti-extremist groups confirmed the views of many parties and politicians about a campaign which has seen repeated occasions where candidates feared for their safety.

Candidates from across the political spectrum were targeted, including far-right candidates and those critical of immigration.

However, researchers said “the majority of those taking part in such actions are influenced by far-right rhetoric.” This trend mirrors an increase in far-right political violence across the European Union, the report states.

READ MORE

Researchers tracked 36 instances of “politically motivated violence, intimidation, harassment or threats” since campaigning for the local and European elections began on May 6th. They warned this is likely to be a significant undercount as many incidents were not publicly reported.

“Of the 36 incidents, 21 targeted women and 15 targeted men. In 13 of the incidents, individuals from a migrant background who are running for election were targeted, with all of these cases featuring racially-charged abuse,” the report from the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD), which carried out the research alongside the Hope and Courage Collective, states.

Reports last night as polling stations closed suggested that turnout was likely to be similar to the 2019 figure of 50 per cent.

Votes will firstly be sorted this morning before counting begins in the local elections, which will see first counts later today in most centres. The counting of votes in the European elections will begin tomorrow morning but first counts will not be announced until after the polls have closed in Europe at 10pm, and may not be completed until Monday. In Limerick, counting of the mayoral vote will begin on Monday.

Senior Coalition sources conceded that seat losses in the local elections for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were almost certain. Fianna Fáil Ministers believe seat totals of about 220-230 would represent a respectable day, down from 279 in 2019.

Senior Fine Gael figures also said they expected losses, but to at least maintain its position as second-largest party in local government while being hopeful of holding seats in each European constituency.

Sinn Féin is bracing itself for the results following a difficult campaign amid plummeting opinion poll ratings. Yet the party is still expected to make significant gains in the local elections from a low base achieved in 2019, and will be hoping to secure a seat in each European constituency. All parties anticipate a swing towards Independents.