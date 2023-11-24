Israel-Hamas war: Four-day ceasefire begins with some hostages held by Hamas set to be freed

Key points

Truce between Hamas and Israel in Gaza officially began at 7am local time (5am Irish time) on Friday

The ceasefire is set to last for four days, during which 50 Israeli hostages and some 150 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released

Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli national Emily Hand is not in the first batch of captives due to be set free by Hamas on Friday

Significant quantities of humanitarian aid and fuel will enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt

“The war is not over yet,” an Israeli military spokesman has said in a message in Arabic to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Avichay Adraee said: “The humanitarian pause is temporary. The northern Gaza Strip is a dangerous war zone and it is forbidden to move north. For your safety, you must remain in the humanitarian zone in the south. It is only possible to move from the north of the Strip to the south via Salah al-Din Road. The movement of residents from the south of the Strip to the north is not allowed and dangerous.”

People carry their belongings as Palestinians who had taken refuge in temporary shelters return to their homes in eastern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during the first hours of a four-day truce in the battles between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians who had taken refuge in temporary shelters return to their homes in eastern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during the first hours of a four-day truce in the battles between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Aid trucks have begun entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt around 90 minutes after a truce began between Israel and Hamas fighters, according to Reuters TV footage. Two of the trucks, representing Egyptian organisations, sported banners that said: “Together for Humanity.” Another said: “For our brothers in Gaza.”

A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings still smouldering after being hit by Israeli strikes before the start of a four-day truce. Photograph: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military (IDF) said sirens warning of potential incoming rockets had sounded in two Israeli communities near Gaza but there was no immediate confirmation that attacks had occurred or of any damage or casualties.

A CNN team in the southern Israel city of Sderot meanwhile reported “loud booms” that sounded like Israeli artillery fire landing in Gaza, up to 15 minutes after the ceasefire was meant to be in place. Smoke was also continuing to rise from Gaza, the source of which was unknown, the team said.

Hostilities appeared to have continued until the last moment, with Israeli forces reportedly attacking the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza overnight, as well as striking a residential building in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. – Guardian

Good morning.

The truce between Hamas and Israel in Gaza officially came into effect at 7am local time (5am Irish time) on Friday, although it is difficult to say whether it was holding, the Guardian reports.

The four-day ceasefire in Gaza came after negotiators worked out the final details of the deal, which will lead to the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Under the truce agreement, 13 Israeli hostages will be handed over to Red Cross representatives later today.

Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli national Emily Hand, who was taken hostage from kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th, is not in the first batch of captives due to be set free by Hamas on Friday.

The ceasefire is set to last for four days, during which a total of 50 Israeli hostages – children, mothers and elderly women – are expected to be released, in return for some 150 Palestinian prisoners, including women and minors, most of them residents of the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.