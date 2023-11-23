Taoiseach calls on US to use influence to push for two-state solution in Israel

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar used his speech at the American Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving Lunch in Dublin to call on the US to defend democracy in the same way that it did for Ukraine. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on the United States to use its influence to push for a two-state solution in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving Lunch in Dublin, Mr Varadkar used his speech to call on the US to defend democracy in the same way that it did for Ukraine.

“At a time in which war rages in Ukraine and the Middle East, we thank America for all it has done to defend democracy and the rule of law and to oppose occupation and aggression against the population of Ukraine.

“We respectfully ask that it should use its influence to do the same with Israel and Palestine and lead once again in the quest for a two-state solution.”

Separately, the Fine Gael leader told the gathering of 850 business leaders that he was aware that the Chamber of Commerce had highlighted “infrastructural deficits” and “capacity constraints” in the Irish economy.

“Ireland traditionally has not been good at investing big for the long-term, but we are changing all that.

“We are now investing four times more every year in public infrastructure projects compared to when I was first appointed to Cabinet in 2011 and we are beginning to see results in crucial areas like housing, transport, and energy.”

Mr Varadkar also praised the “collective expression of the extraordinary friendship between the United States and Ireland, a friendship that is deep and multifaceted, mutually beneficial, and to which we all attach great meaning.”

“Ireland has much to thank the United States for, including its help in creating the conditions for peace and prosperity on this island.”

“The United States offers a vision of a society where it doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from, if you work hard, you can still achieve your dreams. A land of opportunity. A country in which movements for women’s equality, LGBT equality and racial equality were born.”

He said Ireland is the gateway to Europe for almost 1,000 US companies employing over 200,000 people, while some 650 companies are employing over 100,000 people across the US.

A survey released by the American Chamber of Commerce found that housing continues to be the top concern for multinational employers, with 38% of members saying it is important to enabling their business to expand in Ireland.

However the survey also found that the US multinational community in Ireland remain optimistic for the future of their businesses in Ireland, despite the current economic pressures. Some 60% said they expect the number of employees in the Irish operations of their organisation to increase over the next 12 months, with 33% expecting to maintain current employee number.

