TCD invites public to help choose new name for library

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this week’s edition we have an article about a competition at Trinity to help choose a new name for its main library; Read the story of a 26-year-old evangelical Christian’s fatal trip to convert an ‘uncontacted’ tribe; Ryan Tubridy’s ‘new home’ at Virgin Radio; Justine McCarthy writes about the Molly Marten’s case; Diarmaid Ferriter writes about Ridley Scott’s new epic Napoleon; Irish cannabis users top EU list of those who buy drugs via social media and receive delivery by post, and more...

Trinity invites public to help choose new name for library: Trinity College Dublin is inviting submissions from the public to help choose a new name for its main library, formerly named after Irish philosopher George Berkeley.

The story of a 26-year-old evangelical Christian’s fatal trip to convert an ‘uncontacted’ tribe: In November 2019 John Chau made a final entry in his diary. “I think I could be more useful alive,” he wrote. “But to you, God, I give all the glory of whatever happens.” Within hours he was dead. He was 26.

Ryan Tubridy: RTÉ ‘in rear view mirror’ as he moves to ‘new home’ at Virgin Radio: Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy has said RTÉ is now in his “rear iew mirror” and that his new show on Virgin Radio starting on January 4th is his “new home”.

Molly Martens didn’t just kill her husband, she assassinated his reputation: There was a moment during Molly Martens’s sentencing hearing for the voluntary manslaughter of her husband, Jason Corbett, when doubts about her villainy got a revivifying blast of oxygen.

Ridley Scott’s crude dismissal of historians is galling: British film director Ridley Scott has been enjoying himself with a good bout of historian bashing as he promotes his new film, Napoleon. Asked by a Sunday Times journalist about the film’s respect for history, Scott insisted history does not matter.

Irish cannabis users top EU list of those who buy drugs via social media and receive delivery by post: More cannabis users in Ireland buy the drug via social media, and have it delivered to them through the postal service, than in 29 other countries surveyed for a significant new report.

Tubridy has landed a new job in the UK but why has Virgin Radio given him one? After a very public courtship involving many Instagram updates and a jolly cameo on the station, Ryan Tubridy has sealed the deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Virgin Radio UK. He seems pleased.

White House condemns Elon Musk for spreading ‘hideous’ anti-Semitic lies The White House on Friday accused Elon Musk of repeating a “hideous” anti-Ssemitic lie on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

One Fine Day: Exposing the myth of benevolent imperialism: I must confess that before I read this book the date September 29th, 1923 had no special significance for me. Yet it was the day when Britain, having got possession of the Palestine Mandate, became the largest empire in the world.

More college graduates go straight into jobs as fewer opt for postgraduate studies: More college graduates are going straight into employment amid a buoyant jobs market and fewer are opting to complete postgraduate studies, new figures show.

‘One second over and you’re disqualified’: Students compete in Ireland’s first ‘three-minute thesis’ final: An 80,000-word thesis built on years of research would normally take a PhD student about nine hours to present. At a national final in Dublin on Wednesday, some of Ireland’s brightest students had an even greater challenge: communicate their findings in just three minutes.