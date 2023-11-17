Ryan Tubridy: RTÉ ‘in rear view mirror’ as he moves to ‘new home’ at Virgin Radio

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy has said RTÉ is now in his “rear view mirror” and that his new show on Virgin Radio starting on January 4th is his “new home”.

The former Late Late Show television and RTÉ Radio presenter said he intends to move to the UK instead of commuting to his new job.

Mr Tubridy, who has been at the centre of the RTÉ payments scandal, announced on Thursday morning that he had moved to London to join the British radio station.

His new show, which will air from 10am to 1pm on weekdays, will be simultaneously broadcast on Dublin’s Q102.

READ MORE

Mr Tubridy paid tribute to his former colleagues at RTÉ and his agent Noel Kelly saying: “I loved working in RTÉ. I worked with the best in the business in RTÉ. I had the best team in the business and they remained steadfast and loyal and kind, and I do miss them. I will always cherish my time there.”

In his first press interview since leaving RTÉ in July Mr Tubridy told Ken Sweeney of the Irish Sun that Mr Kelly “negotiated the best deal. He is the best in the business and always was ... and he’s got on extremely well with the management here at Virgin”.

He said: “No question, Noel will remain my agent. He is also my friend, which I think is really important.”

Mr Tubridy will be based in the Shard in London for his new radio show, and he will be moving to that city to live.

Photographed in his new studio he said: “I have a future here. This is where I am happy. It’s all here. I have a new start in a new city with new colleagues.

“Yes, I’m relocating because I didn’t want to do a half-baked approach, coming and going (from Ireland) like that. I said if I am in, I’m in, and I think the team here in Virgin Radio respect that,” he said.

In moving to broadcasting in the UK, Mr Tubridy is following in the footsteps of a long list of Irish broadcasters who have found fame there, including Eamon Andrews, Terry Wogan and Graham Norton.