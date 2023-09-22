Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Evan Hales and I am from Mullingar in Co Westmeath. I graduated in 2022 from Dublin Business School with an undergraduate degree in Business (Management).

I joined the Jameson International brand ambassador programme in August 2022 and was based in the West of Ireland for my first 12-month placement, primarily covering Cork, Limerick and Galway. I am now moving onto my next placement as Jameson brand ambassador based in Auckland, New Zealand.

What attracted you to the grad programme?

I was recommended to look into the programme by a career’s officer in my college, and I was immediately drawn in. It was unlike any other programme I had seen. I felt the role of a brand ambassador was a very exciting one, working for a global brand in international markets, it seemed to be the perfect way to kickstart my career in international marketing while acquiring invaluable business skills along the way.

What is the graduate programme like?

It’s really unique. No two days are the same and that’s why I enjoy the job so much. You are involved in so many aspects of the business and have the opportunity to make some amazing connections along the way. For example, one day I could be running masterclasses with the bartending community, the next, hosting a Jameson pop-up event where local artists get to share their talents with the wider community.

The programme provides the training and development you need to set yourself up for success, both professionally and personally. There’s nothing else quite like it.

How important is mentorship to you?

The programme offers various opportunities to learn from others. With 73 brand ambassadors in 45 international markets, you’re immediately immersed into one big global community which offers a strong support network. We’re all going through a very unique journey together, so it’s nice to know you have such a great network to be a part of and draw inspiration from.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time?

I’m interested in exploring and developing my skills in marketing and building a career in brand management. I have really enjoyed the brand planning aspect of the role and look forward to expanding my responsibilities to lead bigger projects for the brand. My aim is to continue to build my career within Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard while becoming a more fully rounded marketer.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Don’t be afraid to back yourself. Showcase your talent and be your authentic genuine self in your application – this is your chance to show off your serious character to the programme team. Whether you’re a society leader in college, create your own online content, or even running a small business – include it in your application. The secret ingredient of what makes you stand out from other applicants is including everything that makes you uniquely you.