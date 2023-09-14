TCD student anti-smoking ambassadors felt ‘intimidated’ at asking lecturers and large groups to put out cigarettes

An internal email explained how the smell of smoke was wafting up from certain outdoor areas of Trinity into the offices of people above. Stock photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Students working as anti-smoking ambassadors in Trinity College Dublin (TCD) said they found it “intimidating” having to approach lecturers and large groups to ask them to put out their cigarettes.

TCD has adopted a tobacco-free policy with just three designated smoking areas on campus, but said there had been a return to higher levels of smoking right across the college grounds following the pandemic.

An internal email explained how the smell of smoke was wafting up from certain outdoor areas of Trinity into the offices of people above.

One message from their health promotion officer said: “This is dreadful for people working above the areas where people are smoking.”

It said that Healthy Trinity Ambassadors would redouble their efforts by politely reminding people that the campus was supposed to be a smoke-free area.

The email said: “Actions I can take include: I will ask the student ambassadors to continue to visit the area - though they won’t approach staff or large groups as they find it intimidating.”

It also said there had been a growing problem after Covid of staff smoking around the grounds “which we never had before the pandemic”.

The discussion began in March after one member of staff complained about how large groups of people were smoking just under her window.

“Despite all the signs warning people not to smoke at the entrance it is still happening,” said the complaint. “I am up on the first floor just over the Coffee Dock and have to close my window.”

In deliberations, one of Trinity’s premises managers asked if six benches – which seemed to be at the root of the problem – could be moved to another location.

Another email said: “Unfortunately this area is a full on ‘smoking area’. Users smoke under the no smoking signs and there is no one policing this, so it remains an issue. In fact, it is the largest smoking area on campus.”

The smoking policy in Trinity also caused consternation in January when a student representative had a “run-in” with a security guard who “explicitly told” them to put out their cigarette.

The email said this was a misinterpretation of the university’s policy, which was aimed at discouraging people from smoking rather than outright prohibition.

A message from the college’s health promotion officer said: “Any member of the Trinity community, including security staff, can approach someone smoking and respectfully remind them of the policy.

“Our community has indicated that a majority don’t want smoking on campus … 75% of staff, 71% of postgraduates and 71% of students support the policy.”

Asked about the records, which were released under FOI, a spokeswoman for Trinity College Dublin said they had nothing further to add.