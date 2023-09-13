TCD students blockade Book of Kells in protest over rising accommodation costs

Tourists speaking to students on Wednesday as Trinity College Dublin Student Union blockade the entrance to the Book of Kells exhibition in protest against a rise in student accommodation prices on campus. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Students blockaded the entrance to the Book of Kells exhibition at Trinity College Dublin on Wednesday morning in protest against a two per cent rise in student accommodation prices on campus.

Around 30 students have blocked the entry to the tourist attraction, with placards stating “students not cash cows” and “freeze rent”.

In a statement, the college’s student union said that Trinity College “make €10 million a year” from their student accommodation, adding “if they take money from the students, then the students will take money from college, by blockading one of Trinity’s most profitable attractions”.

Trinity College said that, in light of persistently high inflation, “modest increases in rents” have been required to cover rising costs.

“Inflation has been high for an extended period; in the 12 months to August 2023, the category of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 17.3 per cent,” a spokeswoman for the college said.

The college also said that the two per cent increase was part of a three-year plan that will expire this year and will be subject to review.

“We are always open to engaging with the student body on discussing rents for future years,” the spokeswoman added.

“Students have every right to protest peacefully and we are always willing to listen to their views and engage in dialogue.

“However, blocking the entrance to the Old Library of Trinity College Dublin, which holds the Book of Kells, is counter-productive. Income from the Book of Kells exhibition is vital for running the university and for providing services to students. Actions like today’s blockade only worsen the situation for everyone.”

Trinity College Dublin Students Union blockaded the entrance to the Book of Kells exhibition on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Trinity College has apologised to those who had pre-booked tickets for today and were unable to visit the Book of Kells and said refunds will be paid to those affected. The student union said the blockade is scheduled to last until 5pm.

Anne Kledal, from Copenhagen, was among a number of tourists who had hoped to visit the Book of Kells on Wednesday.

“We were hoping to buy tickets to go and see it but when we arrived we saw it was closed. I suppose that’s it, what can we do?” she said.

“We wanted to see it because it’s interesting. We can always come back, it’s only a two-hour flight from Copenhagen. It’s always good for people to protest against something, once it’s not violent.”

Susan West, from Canada, who is visiting Dublin for three days with her husband said: “We had booked a tour of Trinity College and we were told unfortunately there was a student protest and we weren’t able to access the Book of Kells in the library.

“We have some understanding, because we have two children who went to university and were affected by price increases as well. We had a wonderful tour of the campus and were very impressed with the campus overall, but a little disappointed that we can’t access the Book of Kells because it’s very significant and we’ve travelled so far, but we’ll keep our eyes and ears open to see if we can book another time. If not, so be it.”

Trinity College Dublin Student Union blockaded the entrance to the Book of Kells exhibition on campus on Wednesday over a rise in student accommodation prices. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Aizabethe Sousa, from Portugal, who is due to fly home on Thursday, said: “It’s a little annoying that we can’t see it, but the same thing is happening in Portugal. Accommodation prices are going up, the cost of living is very expensive. I understand, I have a daughter and she had the same problem.”

The price of student accommodation in Irish universities has increased almost across the board for this academic year.

Universities have cited inflation as the cause, with students paying record amounts in Dublin universities, in particular.