Ellen Coleman: 'I have been able to tailor my career while being encouraged to step out of my comfort zone.'

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college.

My name is Ellen Coleman. I’m from Castletroy in Limerick and started at EY Dublin almost two years ago. I joined the strategy and transactions graduate programme. Before joining EY, I spent three years studying at Shannon College of Hotel Management. Although I loved my time in the hospitality industry, I developed a strong interest in the finance modules, which led me to explore career opportunities in finance. During an MSc in corporate finance from the University of Galway in 2021, I had the opportunity to look outside the hotel industry and realised that moving to professional services was more aligned with my career goals.

What attracted you to the grad programme?

The graduate programme felt like the best fit as it enabled me to pursue a professional qualification while gaining relevant work experience. I am currently pursuing the CFA Charter.

What is the graduate programme like?

Since joining, I have been able to tailor my career while being encouraged to step out of my comfort zone. I have gained valuable work experience with a range of clients across different industries. Every day is different and you are constantly being encouraged to learn and grow. At the company, your graduate experience is what you make it – the more you get involved in, the more you get pulled into. There is always something to contribute to, from team initiatives and sports activities to events.

How important is mentorship to you?

Mentorship is very valuable to me, particularly as I did not come from a traditional finance background. I found in the beginning that I really valued the coaching and support available. The culture fostered at the company has enabled me to naturally seek out mentors who have given me amazing guidance and support since joining the company.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I am lucky to work with such a diverse and inclusive team, which has made me truly value having a global mindset. There are a range of global opportunities and mobility options which I would eventually like to explore after my graduate programme. I think that multicultural thinking, teaming and working is essential and travel cultivates this.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

The range of graduate opportunities available is so broad, with something to offer students from all disciplines. I would encourage anyone applying or interested in applying to the graduate programme to seek out an area that best aligns with their interests. I strongly encourage graduates to connect with someone working in a department or on a team that they’re interested in to get a better sense of what that graduate programme might entail.