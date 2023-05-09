Social sciences: a good way to get a better understanding of the world

Many of us try to make better sense of the world around us. Whether it’s through reading, storytelling or discussing philosophical scenarios after a few pints in the pub, there are always burning questions on our minds.

How do we solve homelessness? How do we ensure the poorest in society are cared for? How do we prepare countries for the inevitable displacement of large populations as a result of climate change?

But for those with that inherent interest into how society and the world at large operate, a degree in the social sciences could be an excellent way to grasp a better understanding.

According to statistics from the Higher Education Authority, social sciences have one of the lowest dropout rates when compared with other areas of study, and it has been decreasing in recent years.

In the 2017-2018 academic year, 9 per cent of individuals in social sciences degrees, journalism or information did not progress through the course. This rose slightly to 10 per cent the following year, before dropping to 6 per cent in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Because of the variety in career opportunities, however, it is difficult to ascertain what exactly social sciences graduates earn upon graduation, though many teaching in the sector say there are many positive job opportunities across a variety of fields.

Each of the larger universities would be strong in these fields as they become increasingly important in shaping government policy on a variety of social issues.

In UCD, five degrees come under the social sciences umbrella: social sciences; social policy and sociology; psychology; and bachelor in education with Irish or modern languages.

Maynooth University offers a bachelor’s in social sciences, which required 350 CAO points last year. It focuses on a variety of interesting and pertinent areas, such as class, gender, religion, race, ethnicity, sexuality, disability and ageing. It also covers policy issues such as poverty, child and family policy, housing, criminal justice and drugs.

Previously there would have been scepticism around the employability of an individual with a degree in philosophy or sociology but, according to Aideen Quilty, that perception is changing

The social sciences course in University College Cork required 441 points last year. In the programme students study a variety of modules, including psychology, philosophy, sociology and economics, among others.

University of Galway’s BA in public and social policy is highly regarded, as it draws on key elements of legal, social, political and economic theory.

Some smaller colleges which may not have a big arts, humanities or social science department can still have strengths in one social science area or another. The Dublin Business School is one such example. While predominantly a business-focused institution, its BA in psychology and BA in social science are both popular choices for students.

Aideen Quilty, associate dean of social sciences at UCD, said the university had to do a lot of work to ensure the wider public understood what social sciences entails.

“It is a combination of bringing critical thinking, critical evaluation and questions and applying it to how we go about living in this complex world,” she said.

“So if you’re studying geography, for example, you’d be thinking about where people live, why they live there, and about human migration. In terms of philosophy, you’d have ethical questions that might inform how we think about these ideas like migration. So it’s about looking at social issues but through a different lens or prism.”

There are many takeaway skills that students learn while on a social science programme, many of which are transferable industry- and sector-wide.

“Social sciences skills place a really strong emphasis on independent research, critical thinking and group work. Graduates in the field have a strong eye for problem solving and innovative solutions. They also develop strong teamwork and communications skills,” Ms Quilty said.

In terms of progression after graduation, Ms Quilty said there is a “blend” with some people going straight into a master’s degree to further their education, while others go straight into the workforce.

The UCD four-year social sciences programme has the opportunity for an internship. Ms Quilty said more than 100 students every year take up this option, which often results in employment.

“Every year, lots of students go straight into employment, many of them can be linked to their internships because they’re invited to go back after graduation,” she added.

Previously there would have been scepticism around the employability of an individual with a degree in philosophy or sociology but, according to Ms Quilty, that perception is changing.

“We have an increasingly complex world, and there is a lot of acceptance now that there are benefits to diversity. Everything is made better by diversity,” she said.

“If we have grads who are culturally adept, which you are in social sciences, that is a benefit in the workplace. They have a capacity to respond to complex needs. I always say to students that many of the jobs they’re going to be working in haven’t even been created yet.”

Large multinationals in Ireland such as Facebook, eBay and Google are crying out for graduates with language skills, particularly in sales or technical customer-service roles. Additionally, many of the big firms in the State offer graduate programmes, with many graduates from social sciences degrees entering the companies through these pathways.

Ms Quilty said there would “always be some people who are conservative or concerned”. However, she added: “There is an increasing understanding that if we’re going to tackle persistent issues, then we need to look at different prisms.”

“The idea of philosophy, for example, that’s mainly around ethics. We need politicians who think like that, or businesses, all these functioning structures need to have people looking at things in different ways,” she said.

“Social sciences have never been more relevant or as important as they are now in a contemporary world.”