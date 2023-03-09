Foley unable to say when almost 60 stalled school building projects will resume

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Tuesday that the delay was due to a rise in construction costs and the Government hoped to have the matter resolved before Easter. Photograph: iStock

Minister for Education Norma Foley has pledged that her department is “100 per cent committed” to almost 60 stalled school building projects but was unable to say when they will be built.

High construction inflation has resulted in difficulties among contractors in standing over tendered costs for many planned school buildings and have sparked concern at the Department of Public Expenditure.

Officials from the Department of Education and the Department of Public Expenditure are understood to be in talks to find a solution in the short term to provide funding for construction.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Tuesday that the delay was due to a rise in construction costs and the Government hoped to have the matter resolved before Easter.

The Irish Times reported last week that a total of 58 major school projects due to go to tender or construction this year had been placed on hold due to funding pressures.

The department has not provided a full list of the schools affected to the media or patron groups who say they are concerned about the potential impact of the delay on thousands of students and teachers who are based in temporary or outdated accommodation.

Among the schools understood to be on the list include six new Educate Together school buildings in Dublin and Louth (primary and secondary schools at Harold’s Cross and Sandymount; the next phase of a secondary school in Malahide-Portmarnock and a primary school in Ardee).

At least five Gaelscoileanna under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta are also on hold including Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir in Arklow; Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal town; Gaelscoil Lir in Saggart; Gaelscoil Phádraig in Ballybrack; and Gaelscoil Eois in Clones.

In addition, a number of schools under the patronage of Education and Training Boards have been told of delays including Enfield Community College, Greystones Community College and O’Carolan College in Nobber, Co Meath.

On Thursday Ms Foley said she wanted to assure schools affected that her department was 100 per cent committed to building them.

General secretary of An Foras Pátrúnachta, Caoimhín Ó hEaghra, said: “We are really disappointed because of these delays. This is an exceptional circumstance for schools to find themselves in, some of which have been waiting for many years in temporary accommodation.”

He said Gaelscoil Pádraig in Ballybrack was an example of a school that has been in prefabricated buildings since it was established 27 years ago.

“This is a school that has been neglected. The State must ensure that this neglect does not continue,” he said.

Cian Ó Cuanacháin, principal of Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir, which has also been in temporary accommodation for 25 years, said the delay was “wholly unacceptable”.

“Immediate assurance is needed that their move-in date won’t be delayed,” he said.

The Department of Education has said it is “assessing its work programme and priorities in the context of its available funding” and engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure regarding the roll-out of school building projects due to go to tender and construction this year.

Last year construction inflation and other pressures resulted in the department’s initial capital budget of almost €800 million rising by about €300 million.

A total of €860 million has been allocated for school building projects for this year.