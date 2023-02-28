I’m thinking of studying physiotherapy abroad. Can I still apply?

May 1st is the applications deadline for about 90 per cent of honours degree courses offered through English in Dutch universities. Photograph: iStock

I’m doing my Leaving Cert in June and have applied to the CAO for physiotherapy courses. The points are high and I’m worried I’ll miss out. My mum suggests, as a backup option, I apply to Dutch universities that offer courses in English. Can I still apply? And are there other options in Europe?

There are two relevant application dates that students considering applying for places in Dutch universities need to know.

January 15th is the closing date for about 10 per cent of programmes in Dutch colleges, taught through English, primarily in their research universities.

These include psychology programmes, most business, computer science, artificial intelligence and some engineering programmes in research universities but not in applied colleges, which are similar to Ireland’s technological universities.

There are four physiotherapy programmes on offer in Dutch universities, two of which apply the 15th January application deadline.

May 1st is the other date to keep in mind: this is the applications deadline for about 90 per cent of honours degree courses offered through English in Dutch universities.

Entry requirements for most programmes are based on matriculation. In the case of honours degree courses or level eight programmes, they are two H5s and four O6s.

CAO points do not apply abroad (although some Dutch universities have introduced cut-off points of 200-300 points in response to growing numbers of Irish applications over the past decade).

Brexit has resulted in a spike in demand for English courses offered in Dutch universities. This is because UK college fees are much higher for most European Union students; these same students are now looking for alternative and more affordable options elsewhere in Europe.

This surge in interest means demand for places in the Netherlands is outstripping supply and putting pressure on housing and education services. This, in turn, has sparked calls from politicians to restrict the flow of students from across the EU into their universities, particularly into their programmes taught through English.

Nothing will change for 2023. The number of Irish students who will commence programmes in European universities is likely to grow, as it has done every year for the past 10 years. The landscape could change in future, however.

If you want to explore the option of applying for the two Dutch physiotherapy programmes where applications are open until May 1st, go to eunicas.ie and read the full details on both courses.

It has a comprehensive list of all of the third-level programmes taught across Europe through English, and details of the application process in each case.

Fees in the Netherlands are about €2,200 per year, but are free in most colleges in Scandinavian countries and Germany. Medical and paramedical programmes taught through English in Eastern European universities charge fees of €8-€12,000, depending on location.