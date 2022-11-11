Student Hub Digest: What’s going on with Ireland’s weather?

Storm warning: as the atmosphere warms, the air becomes able to hold more moisture, so leading to more rain, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Alan Betson

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Student Hub email digest. In this issue we examine why Ireland has experienced it’s warmest Octobers on record in recent years. Other stories include a recruitment campaign aimed at Irish speakers who are being sought to fill roles in the EU (Aontas Eorpach). We also look at the latest ruling by the Irish courts on the EU-Canada trade deal and of course the latest take on ‘I’m a Celebrity’.

What’s going on with Ireland’s weather? Here’s why this autumn has been so wet and warm: Five Met Éireann weather stations logged their warmest Octobers on record. Last month also saw record rainfall in many parts of Ireland.

Blackrock College past pupils union expresses ‘great sadness’ over abuse revelations: Blackrock College Union, the body representing past pupils of the school, has said the revelations about sexual abuse are “profoundly upsetting”. The union, which also represents students that attended its feeder school Willow Park, has encouraged affected past pupils to seek help through it.

Poist le Gaeilge le líonadh san Aontas Eorpach: Tá deireadh ag teacht leis an gcéad bhliain a raibh stádas iomlán mar theanga oibre ag an nGaeilge san Aontas Eorpach agus tá an Coimisiún Eorpach i mbun earcaíochta. Tá sé mar sprioc aistritheoirí, ateangairí agus dlítheangeolaithe Gaeilge a fhostú.

Supreme Court rules proposed ratification of EU-Canada trade deal is unconstitutional: The Supreme Court has by a four to three majority ruled that the State’s proposed ratification of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada is unconstitutional as Irish law now stands.

Our false sense of security will prove to be our ruination: The climbing hydrangea has yet to shed its summer leaves and, already, the green shoots of spring are bursting forth. On some of these winter mornings the dawn chorus sounds as boisterous as it was in June. Weekenders are strolling around the Wild Atlantic Way in T-shirts because the weather is so gorgeously balmy for November. What’s not to like?

Spain makes contingency plans for potential united Ireland scenario: Spain has indicated that its civil service is making contingency plans for a potential united Ireland scenario, while Madrid would consider its position on an independent Scotland if and when this arose.

Matt Hancock burrows in the dankness, sniffing out treats amid the vermin. He also does this on I’m a Celebrity: This week Ant & Dec clawed their way up from hell (Britain) once more and emerged spitting earth in the Australian jungle. Ant & Dec are the chortling cherubs of chaos who stand near celebrities eating animal genitalia or drowning in spiders on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! (Virgin Media One, daily).

Student exodus for university is a ‘handbrake’ on Northern Irish economy: In 2019 about two thirds of the 17,000 local students who were studying in Great Britain did not return.

Dunnes Stores fails to stop student housing scheme in Galway city: Dunnes Stores has failed in its bid to prevent a seven-storey student accommodation scheme for Galway city securing planning permission.

E-scooter crashes cause catastrophic injuries, doctors warn: E-scooters have a “weaponised impact” on the human body, and users are experiencing “catastrophic injuries” in crashes, an orthopaedic consultant has said.