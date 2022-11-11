Supreme Court to rule on Green Party TD’s challenge to EU-Canada trade deal

The Supreme Court will give judgment Friday on a significant challenge by Green Party TD Patrick Costello to the constitutionality of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

A seven judge Supreme Court will give judgment Friday on a significant challenge by Green Party TD Patrick Costello to the constitutionality of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada.

The delivery of the judgment, which is expected to attract much international as well as domestic interest, will be streamed live from the Supreme Court on the Court Service’s YouTube channel.

While a number of Supreme Court decisions were previously broadcast live by RTE, this will be the first live streaming by the Courts Service of a judgment of the Irish courts.

Ceta, which was agreed between Canada and the EU in 2016, is primarily a trade treaty designed to reduce tariffs and increase trade between the two parties. It came into force provisionally in 2017, but all national parliaments in EU countries need to ratify the deal before it can take full effect.

The Supreme Court reserved judgment last June on the appeal by the Dublin South Central TD against the High Court’s rejection of his challenge to the constitutionality of aspects of the deal.

His core concern is that certain provisions could impact negatively on the State’s ability to make environmental regulations.

The case is against the Government of Ireland, Ireland and the Attorney General. When dismissing Mr Costello’s challenge in September 2021, Ms Justice Nuala Butler ruled that he had not established that the proposed ratification of Ceta would be “clearly unconstitutional”.

Chapter 8 of Ceta, the focus of Mr Costello’s challenge, provides for investor protection and the establishment of an investment court system aimed at resolving disputes between Canadian investors and EU member states. If ratified, a code of rules will come into force under which Ireland will be bound by restrictions relating to the establishment of investments by Canadian investors here.

Counsel for Deputy Costello, John Rogers SC, had told the Supreme Court this was the “most important” case it will hear this year regarding the constitutional rule of law here. Ceta, he argued, provides for an impermissible transfer of State sovereignty which was impermissible unless approved by the people in a referendum.

Under Ceta, Canadian investors in Ireland will have a choice to either pursue a claim against the State through the Irish courts or through the Ceta tribunal mechanisms. Decisions of the tribunals will be binding with the effect, the TD claims, the tribunals would be engaged in an impermissible administration of justice within the State.

In opposing the appeal, the State parties argued Ceta is an international agreement which has no direct or binding effect on Irish law.

In rejecting Mr Costello’s case in September 2021, the High Court held he had failed to establish that the ratification by Ireland of the agreement would be clearly unconstitutional.

Ms Justice Nuala Butler, among various findings, held that Ceta only operated at the level of international law and the ratification of an international treaty did not give that treaty domestic effect within the State.