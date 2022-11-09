Blackrock College past pupils union expresses ‘great sadness’ over abuse revelations

Blackrock College Union, the body representing past pupils of the school, has said the revelations about sexual abuse are “profoundly upsetting”.

The union, which also represents students that attended its feeder school Willow Park, has encouraged affected past pupils to seek help through it.

In a statement on its website, the union said it could offer “practical and moral supports on a confidential basis”. The union represents 8,000 pupils of both schools of whom 3,000 are part of its online community.

The Spiritan congregation, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers, have disclosed that 233 men have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish Spiritans in ministries throughout Ireland and overseas. Of that number, 57 men have alleged they were abused on the campus of Blackrock College in Dublin.

Two brothers featured in an RTÉ radio documentary alleged that a priest abused him during swimming lessons.

In a statement, the union expressed its “deepest sympathy and solidarity” with all past pupils who were subject to abuse while attending the college.

“It is a matter of great sadness to the union that such abuse was inflicted on pupils of the schools and we acknowledge that the matters raised in the media are profoundly upsetting and life changing for the victims of such abhorrent abuse.

“The union deeply regrets that pupils in the college and Willow Park were not protected from this abuse and we encourage anyone who has been affected by such abuse to seek the appropriate advice and assistance.

“We would encourage any pupil who is an abuse victim to come forward and begin the process of healing with the full support of all your peers.”

The Spiritans also run three other colleges in Dublin, St Mary’s College in Rathmines, Templeogue College and St Michael’s, as well as Rockwell College in Co Tipperary.