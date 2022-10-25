Young Scientist exhibition returns with more than 1,700 entries

More than 1,700 projects were entered by second-level students for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition, with judges narrowing down the selection to 550 projects.

Next year’s exhibition, which returns as an in-person event after two years of virtual events, runs from the 11th-14th January, 2023.

Health was the most common subject for students, with 24 per cent of projects on subjects from cancer research to allergy remedies, diet, nutrition, ways to improve sleep and cardiovascular health.

The environment remains a key focus, with 20 per cent of the projects tackling climate change and other environmental issues. More than 10 per cent of projects featured new technologies, applications or devices, while sport features in more than 10 per cent of projects, with a further 10 per cent of projects looking at how we learn and new ways to improve cognitive processing of information.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was “encouraging to see so many of our young people finding new ways to solve issues in areas of importance”.

“Stem education holds endless opportunities for our young people and that’s why the department is proud to support the exhibition. I look forward to learning more about the student’s projects,” she said.

For participants and teachers, the exhibition offers a chance to win one of more than 200 prizes with a prize fund of over €35,000. The overall winner will take home the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Brussels.