Higher Options: multiple career options under one roof

Higher Options offers students the opportunity to find information about what they might do after the Leaving Cert. Photograph: iStock

September is a busy month when it comes to the third-level calendar. Lecterns are dusted down and halls are swept as third-level institutions prepare for the return of students to campus.

Every year seems busier than the last and this year was no different. The Leaving Certificate results were delayed by about three weeks, which meant all sorts of headaches for third-level planners as they prepared for the influx of first-year students.

But now that the September din has died down, planning for next year is well under way.

Next year’s cohort of college students will already have an eye on autumn 2023 and will be thinking of their next steps after the Leaving Cert. It is for those students nearing the end of the secondary cycle that Ireland’s largest college expo takes place each year at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin. This year Higher Options takes place on September 21st-23rd.

READ MORE

Next year’s cohort of third-level students will have an opportunity to talk to college representatives at the expo as they prepare to make a decision about life after school.

We caught up with Janet Stafford, manager of Higher Options, to see how preparations are going and we asked what makes Higher Options such a useful event for soon-to-be third-level students.

“Probably one of the unique things about Higher Options is the opportunity students have to find information about what they might do after the Leaving Cert — all in the one place,” she said.

“From opportunities to study physio on English-taught courses in Europe, to how to become a personal trainer or building contractor, to studying languages or how to apply via UCAS or the Oxbridge procedure for entry to Oxford and Cambridge.

“There is an Irish and international aspect to the event and the opportunity to look at so many possibilities for your future study and career path,” she said.

“Higher Options is a great way to focus the mind on what you want to aim for during your Leaving Cert year,” she said.

“The course options and areas of study are all gathered together under one roof and you have the chance to speak directly with university staff, student ambassadors, further education providers, career guidance bodies and apprentices who have direct involvement in the route you may want to follow.

“Career talks provide a chance to find out about different areas to work in and information bodies such as CAO, SUSI and AHEAD are there to explain about applications, grants and access to third level. EU and UK college representatives attend with information on opportunities outside Ireland.”

Like so much else, Higher Options was disrupted during the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social-distancing measures meant the experience had to be moved online.

“Being able to speak face-to-face with representatives about the college experience is really valuable,” says Stafford.

“That was not easy during Covid. The in-person event is busy and buzzing and there is a chance to stumble across options you may not have been aware of. What was good in the online space was being able to go back and revisit talks. We will be recording some elements this year to share afterwards but everyone is delighted at the prospect of being able to meet together again.”

Now that we are back to an in-person setting, how will the talks work this year and what topics are being covered?

“There will be three talk auditoriums with a packed programme running throughout each session. We try to cover a wide area of interests alongside good advice to help students discover more themselves. Topics will include careers with an arts degree, business, nursing, ag science and sustainability, tech, media, built environment and further education and training.”

We asked for any tips she might have for students.

“There is a good worksheet that you can look at ahead of attending — you can download it from irishtimes.com/higheroptions,” she said.

“Focus on maybe the top five stands you want to visit and two or three talks you don’t want to miss. Think about the information you want to gather and bring a backpack as there will be plenty of prospectuses to pick up.”

“Allow time for wandering to see what might surprise you. And enjoy hanging out with your friends too. Aim to leave the event with a head full of ideas about what might be possible and exciting after the Leaving Cert.”