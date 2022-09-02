Leaving Certificate 2022: this year’s key dates

Friday, September 2nd

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) issues the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates on Friday, September 2nd. Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at examinations.ie at 10am.

Monday, September 5th

Detailed subject by subject information will be provided in the Candidate Information Guide to results which will be published on Examinations.ie.

Tuesday, September 6th

12pm: Access to data. From 12pm candidates will see their marks including for each component.

5pm: Application to view scripts opens and closes at 8pm on Wednesday, September 7th. The LCA application to view scripts will be via email. The same timeline will apply.

Saturday, September 10th-Sunday, September 11th

Scripts in subjects which were marked manually available to view. Candidates will be assigned to one of three sessions on Saturday, September 10th:

Session 1 9am–11am

Session 2 12pm–2pm

Session 3 3pm–5pm

Scripts in subjects marked online: Students can access to view scripts online between 9am Saturday, September 10th and 12pm on Sunday, September 11th.

Saturday, September 10th-Monday, September 12th

Application to appeal. Timelines for candidates to apply to view scripts and to lodge appeal applications are very short and the deadlines will be strictly applied. Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exams can do so from 9am on Saturday, September 10th until 12pm, Monday, September 12th.

The SEC states it will not accept late applications. It is not possible to commit to a specific time frame for the issue of the appeal results until the number of appeals is known. Every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible and candidates will be notified of this date as soon as possible.

Candidates will find information about the services provided by the SEC on its website Examinations.ie.

If a candidate needs to contact the SEC, the email address for candidate inquiries is candidateportal@examinations.ie and the phone number is 090-6442702.