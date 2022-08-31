Almost 14,000 children refused seat on school buses

Children from Skryne and Rathfeigh, who are attending secondary schools in Navan, Co Meath, at the Ross Cross bus stop where they have to get a public bus to school from. Photograph: Tom Honan

Almost 14,000 children have been refused a seat on school buses while about 9,000 more are still waiting to hear if they have transport as classes restart amid unprecedented demand after the Government waived ticket fees.

Bus Éireann, which operates the school transport scheme for the Department of Education, said it has issued 121,000 bus passes to 130,000 children who had applied before the start of the school term.

It has also contacted families with 13,700 “refunds” and that number is expected to grow as “the remainder will follow in the next week”.

Students are eligible for transport at primary level where their home is 3.2km or more from the nearest national school they are attending – and not less than 4.8km for secondary school.

Concessionary tickets were traditionally given to pupils who did not necessarily meet the criteria for the scheme – for example, those not attending the nearest school – where there was capacity on a bus route.

Families around the country who have paid for and relied on concessionary school bus seats for years are complaining that they are being forced to consider reducing work hours or giving up their jobs just to get their children to school after the surge in demand since the Government waived fees for a year.

Although trumpeted as a measure to address the cost-of-living crisis, many families say their costs will rise significantly since they have been refused a place on their local school bus.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said it “would like to acknowledge the unprecedented demand for the school transport scheme this year”.

“In response to increased demand, we have to date secured over 272 additional school transport vehicles and 116 services have had larger capacity vehicles added to the service, or the route extended,” a spokeswoman said.

“Additional call centre staff are currently being recruited to deal with the large volume of calls being received and we apologise to those who have had difficulties in speaking with us.”

Bus Éireann said it was continuing to “procure additional capacity for school transport services to cater for remaining pupils who meet the qualifying criteria of the scheme”.

The State company said it would also continue to provide school transport for children arriving in Ireland from Ukraine.