MetroLink to build housing for up to 2,000 workers

A new business case for the rail project is understood to state that MetroLink will cost between €14.5 billion and €17.5 billion

Up to €500 million is to be spent to build accommodation for up to 2,000 workers who will help construct the Dublin MetroLink rail line.

It is understood that, as part of plans being considered, the housing would revert to the State when building of the 19km line is complete. These discussions have not yet been finalised, but funding for such accommodation is set out in a revised MetroLink plan.

An Oireachtas committee was told last year by the then head of the MetroLink programme that about 8,000 workers would be needed, and that the project would likely involve international companies who would bring personnel from abroad to supplement local labour.

It is understood transport authorities have been in talks with the Land Development Agency about building housing units for between 1,500 and 2,000 people.

A new business case for the rail project, expected to be considered by Cabinet next week, is understood to maintain that MetroLink will cost between €14.5 billion and €17.5 billion.

The projected costs have increased significantly since previous estimates for the largely underground line were drawn up in advance of a planning application lodged in September 2022.

At the time, €9.5 billion was calculated as the midpoint of a “credible” cost range of between €7.16 billion and €12.25 billion.

Cabinet is expected to hear that projected costs have risen as a result of rising costs in the building sector and design changes, as well as the bill for the provision of workers’ accommodation.

It is understood the new plans will state that construction inflation and changes in the building sector over recent years have added about €1 billion to the estimated cost of the project.

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Changes to the design and scope of the project – as well as undertakings reached as part of the planning process and in revised agreements with other interested parties – are also understood to have added €1 billion in costs.

Just over €500 million is being included in the new estimates to cover the provision of accommodation for workers and other commitments made during the planning process which had not been included in earlier designs.

The updated bill will also include higher staff costs to deliver the project, as well as legal and other fees. There will also be an increased contingency amount set out to address any potential cost overruns.

The Cabinet is expected to be told the MetroLink line could be operational between 2036 and 2038.

If the Government approves the new cost range, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will be allowed to go to tender to seek bids to build MetroLink.

Once preferred bidders have been selected, the Government will be asked to sign off on the project. It is then the full cost of developing MetroLink will be known.

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TII has already advertised for expressions of interest in advance of approval to go to tender. It published notices last February for the tunnelling and excavation works, with a combined value of up to €7.9 billion.

It sought expressions of interest in May to supply, operate and maintain the metro, valued at up to €7.3 billion.

A series of enabling works contracts have been advertised with a combined value of €1.88 billion. TII said these are maximum contract values and that it expects the competitive tender process to result in lower contract bids.

In recent days, a contract worth up to €550 million to oversee the construction of the 19km line was awarded to engineering and consultancy consortium Jacobs and Aecom.

The 12-year “programme delivery partner” contract is the largest awarded to date in the development of MetroLink.

Jacobs and Aecom will be tasked with “ensuring that all aspects of the MetroLink project are delivered within a defined budget, required time frame, and to the highest standards of safety and quality”, said TII.

TII expects it will have spent almost €750 million on MetroLink by the end of this year, before construction begins on the line.