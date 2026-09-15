Ireland

Mixed weather expected on opening day of Ploughing Championships, including some ‘heavy’ showers

Wednesday expected to be dry before wetter conditions on Friday

Crowds at last year's National Ploughing Championships. Photograph: Alan Betson
Crowds at last year's National Ploughing Championships. Photograph: Alan Betson
Jack White
Tue Sept 15 2026 - 08:232 MIN READ

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which are expected to be heavy, are forecast for Tuesday as tens of thousands travel to the first day of the National Ploughing Championships.

Around 80,000 people are expected to descend on the 95th National Ploughing Championships in Screggan near Tullamore, Co Offaly, each day from Tuesday to Thursday, organisers say.

As always, attendees will need appropriate footwear as mixed weather is expected throughout the week, though conditions are forecast to turn wetter on Friday.

Tuesday is set to be a “fresh” day, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered passing showers, some of which will be heavy.

READ MORE

Rap singer Macklemore says he has been removed from tour with Ed Sheeran after Gaza comment

Schoolgirl seeks to raise awareness of sepsis after losing her hands and feet to infection

WRC awards €11,000 to worker sacked within days of warning bosses about manager’s ‘irregular’ practices

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns will miss party’s think-in following medical advice

Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees are expected in Leinster, according to the forecaster. Tuesday night is expected to be rather cool, dropping to lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected on Wednesday, which is set to see a mix of cloud and sunny spells, though there will be the “odd spot of drizzle” later in the day as cloud thickens.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees are expected again on Wednesday, before dropping to lows of 9 to 12 degrees that night.

Wet and breezy weather is forecast to move towards the east early on Wednesday night, before clear spells and well-scattered showers follow throughout the night.

Thursday is expected to be a fresh and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, the forecaster said.

Showers will be most frequent across the west and northwest of the country while parts of the southeast will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are expected in a “rather brisk” westerly breeze.

Conditions are set to turn wetter after this year’s ploughing, with outbreaks of rain occurring “widely” on Friday, Met Éireann said.

It is expected to be a wet and breezy day, and while the rain will ease throughout the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle throughout amid highs of 15 to 19 degrees.

Beyond that, sunny spells and passing showers are forecast for Saturday before drier conditions emerge on Sunday.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times