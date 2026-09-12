Liffey Swim winner ‘surprised’ as annual race becomes focal point of new Liffey Festival

The 106th Dublin Liffey Swim, from Rory O’Moore Bridge to the finish at Custom House Quay, on Saturday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“I am really surprised. There were better swimmers in this race than me,” Bruno Delmonte, winner of the men’s race in the 106th year of Dublin’s Liffey Swim, said on Saturday.

Cheering crowds lined the quays between Rory O’More Bridge and Custom House Quay, making the most of the sunshine, as the swimmers, visible only as a shoal of elbows, arms and hats, raced downriver.

In front of the Custom House, tables were placed across the temporarily pedestrianised road as merry-go-rounds, ice cream stalls, face painters and many colourfully dressed, marine-themed “animators”, some on stilts, some on roller skates, vied with each other for attention.

Olivia Octopus and Dan the Diver were among those who wandered among the crowds, posing for selfie pics with children.

“Turn! Turn! Turn!” shouted a garda on Butt Bridge as he tried to get the attention of a wandering swimmer in the men’s race. Head down, the swimmer appeared to be heading for Liberty Hall as the guard urged spectators to call out to him. “Right of the pillar, quick!” the guard shouted as the male swimmer looked up at the last minute.

At Custom House Quay there were cheers and whoops of joy as “the man from Delmonte” – Bruno Delmonte from Crumlin – was declared the winner.

Winners Bruno Delmonte and Sadhbh Byrne with their trophies and medals. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Bruno Delmonte celebrates after the race. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“They are actually my togs. I could never win the Liffey Swim, but at least my togs did,” said a passing swimmer as The Irish Times spoke to Delmonte.

Originally from Argentina, Delmonte trains three times a week with Templeogue Swim Club but said he was still surprised when he won the Liffey Swim. “I am really surprised. There were better swimmers in this race than me. I just enjoyed it, I didn’t really set out to win,” he said.

Delmonte had a handicap of three, which meant he had to wait three minutes after the “off” to start his race.

Not happy with the handicap system in their race, however, were swimmers Claire Griffin, Trudy Carty, Bronagh Carey and Doireann Ní Ghrioghair. “The men get better handicaps,” said Griffin, pointing out that some women were given handicaps in the region of 13 to 17 minutes. Ní Ghrioghair agreed, saying men and women swimmers at similar levels did not get the same handicaps. “You can put that in the article,” said Carey firmly.

Paul Gallagher, chief executive of the Irish Hotels Federation, emerged from the river hoping he was in the first 10. A keen open water swimmer and a member of Glenalbyn Swimming Club, he was, in fact, placed seventh in the race, according to officials.

Winner of the ladies’ race Sadhbh Byrne, from the Tallaght Masters Swim Club, said this was her first Liffey Swim and she was delighted to win.

Participants in the 106th Dublin City Council Dublin City Liffey Swim on Saturday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

This year, the swim is part of the inaugural Dublin City Council Liffey Festival, taking place this weekend from noon to 6pm daily. Visitors are being offered the chance to get out on the water in boats, to try a new sport, step aboard visiting ships, join walking tours and watch spectacular aerial and jet pack displays. The Pelican of London tall ship is also visiting for the festival and is moored at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

On Sunday, the river becomes the main stage for the Liffey Festival Flotilla. Local boats, rowing clubs and community vessels will gather at Custom House Quay before travelling together along the Liffey towards Dublin Port, with Glasshouse Ensemble providing an eight-piece orchestral and vocal backdrop.

The festival is free for all to attend, with a small number of fee-paying activities, some of which can be booked in advance at dublinliffeyfestival.ie