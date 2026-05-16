‘We’re rapidly turning into a city of hotels’: Independent Temple Bar store receives notice to vacate

Indigo & Cloth owner Andy Collins was 'taken by surprise' after receiving a notice to vacate from his landlord, but believes the move could be 'the making of us'

On the first floor of a fashion store and cafe in Dublin city’s Temple Bar on Friday afternoon, Ann Downey approached a store attendant to relay her shock.

“Really sorry to hear,” she says. “Something will come up.”

Asked how long they have, the Indigo & Cloth employee’s answer is inaudible, but Downey looks surprised.

“My husband is a big fan of this place,” Downey tells The Irish Times. “We just like good-quality, well-sourced clothing and also independent shops. We’ve been coming to this business for a long time.”

Downey, who lives in Rathmines, says coming to Indigo & Cloth has become a “routine”.

“I got this here,” she says, lightly grasping the edge of her jacket between her fingers.

“I think it’s terrible,” she says, having heard the business received a notice to vacate the property. “I think we have a great city here, but we’re rapidly turning into a city of hotels for tourists.

“I just think our retail mix in Dublin is very bland. I like my fashion but I like good-quality clothes, and I like to know that the fabrics will last and not end up in landfill.

“Individual shops give a place resilience ... it gives the city strength and it supports community.”

Describing Indigo & Cloth's notice to vacate as 'terrible', customer Ann Downey believes retail in Dublin has become 'very bland'

Upstairs, Andy Collins, who established Indigo & Cloth in 2007, says he has until July 15th to find a new location.

“We’re staying positive,” he says, having received the notice in recent weeks. “I think when you’re renting anywhere within Dublin city you’re always worried about not being in complete control of your future.

“Obviously, it was taken by surprise,” he says, and while he is “not privy to what’s going on”, he notes that the landlord has “plans” for the building.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of the time we’ve had here,” he says.

Despite the notice, Collins says he feels “quite sanguine”, adding that the move could “be the making of us”. He hopes to move somewhere “Grafton-adjacent”.

Collins says any commercial units available to rent are seeking a “high price” as they have the attention of international brands.

[ Reuse of vacant buildings could meet 40% of Dublin’s housing targets, report findsOpens in new window ]

“I think that’s just the reality of the Dublin we live in at the moment.”

He wonders if there is “something the Government can do” to retain an “element of curation” or independent spaces.

“Because we’re definitely not the only ones who would struggle to find a realistic space in the area we want to go to, but that’s part of every modern European city at the minute,” he says.

Collins is optimistic that there are “vacant properties everywhere” in Dublin city, believing some landlords are “waiting for the right opportunity”.

“That’s hopefully what we’ll get,” he says.