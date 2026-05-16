Fianna Fáil will ‘answer the needs of this time’, Micheál Martin tells ardfheis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hailed the founders of Fianna Fáil and pledged that the party he now leads would “answer the needs of this time”.

Addressing his party’s centenary ardfheis in Dublin, in his televised address Martin said that Fianna Fáil had helped to transform Ireland, noting that, “Over 100 years, we didn’t get everything right, but our record is a record of real and sustained achievement which no other party can match.”

However, the main thrust of Martin’s speech was about the approach of Fianna Fáil in the current Government as it sought to meet a number of challenges.

“We must secure our economic future. We must reduce cost-of-living pressures on people. We must deliver housing and services which people can access and afford. We must empower people with the skills and support to thrive in the face of rapid change. And we must build a shared future on this island and stand up for our values abroad.”

He said that the Government would “deliver critical investments to open up new markets and to support job creators through tax reform that rewards work and incentivises enterprise”.

He also said that the Government would “drive critical investments” in infrastructure, though he steered clear of mentioning any specific projects.

He also said the Government would seek to promote increased trade, mentioning the agreement with Canada which is likely to come before the Dáil soon for ratification.

“It’s a hard reality of politics today that so many parties ignore the economy,” Martin said. “Every day in the Dáil they act as if the economy will just look after itself. They just don’t understand that the surest way to lose our economic edge is to take it for granted.”

On housing, he said that “to give young people hope that they can find and afford a home to buy or rent is a defining challenge of our time”, and pledged to take “tough choices” so that more homes could be built.

Martin said that “helping people directly with the rising cost of living is one of Fianna Fáil’s core priorities in Government”, and promised to to “never relent on” the party’s tradition in this area.

He pledged to continue the party’s “consistent support for education”, adding that “many traditional skills are now actually more important than ever”.

Hailing the party’s record in helping to being peace to Northern Ireland, Martin said there was now “challenge to go beyond the old agenda – to find new ways of moving from peace to true reconciliation and a shared future.”

He said the Shared Island initiative was an “urgent and ambitious programme to build connections, deepen understanding and show the progress and prosperity which we all could share”, and said that “Fianna Fáil believes in finding a new way forward for this island”. But there was no mention of any plans for achieving a united Ireland or for a unity referendum.

He looked forward to the EU presidency and reiterated Ireland’s support for Ukraine.

On the Middle East, he said: “The attempt to erase the Palestinian people from Gaza, and to push them out of their historic homes in the West Bank must never be accepted and must always be condemned.” He added, “We must continue to work with other countries to demand accountability for the genocidal crimes which have been committed by the Netanyahu government and by Hamas.”

Summing up, Martin said Fianna Fáil would pursue its goals in Government “through a serious, ambitious and urgent approach”.