Luas Red Line services resume after collision involving car, bus and tram

Luas Red Line services have resumed after being curtailed on Wednesday morning as a result of a collision between a car, a bus and a tram near the Bluebell stop in west Dublin.
People intending to travel on the line are advised to allow “additional time” for their journey as services restart, a Luas spokesperson said in a statement.
No injuries were reported following the collision.
Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.
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“The collision involved a car, a bus and a Luas and occurred at approximately 7.50am,” a Garda statement said. “The road has since fully reopened.”