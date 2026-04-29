Dublin

Luas Red Line services resume after collision involving car, bus and tram

No injuries reported following incident near Bluebell stop early on Wednesday morning

Luas Red Line services have resumed after being curtailed on Wednesday morning following a collision
Luas Red Line services have resumed after being curtailed on Wednesday morning following a collision
Wed Apr 29 2026 - 10:091 MIN READ

Luas Red Line services have resumed after being curtailed on Wednesday morning as a result of a collision between a car, a bus and a tram near the Bluebell stop in west Dublin.

People intending to travel on the line are advised to allow “additional time” for their journey as services restart, a Luas spokesperson said in a statement.

No injuries were reported following the collision.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.

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“The collision involved a car, a bus and a Luas and occurred at approximately 7.50am,” a Garda statement said. “The road has since fully reopened.”

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