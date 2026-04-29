Luas Red Line services resume after collision involving car, bus and tram

Luas Red Line services have resumed after being curtailed on Wednesday morning following a collision

Luas Red Line services have resumed after being curtailed on Wednesday morning as a result of a collision between a car, a bus and a tram near the Bluebell stop in west Dublin.

People intending to travel on the line are advised to allow “additional time” for their journey as services restart, a Luas spokesperson said in a statement.

No injuries were reported following the collision.

Please be advised that Red Line services have now resumed to full service and are operating with delays due to an earlier RTI at Bluebell. Please allow additional time for travel as we regulate the service. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption.… — Luas (@Luas) April 29, 2026

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.

“The collision involved a car, a bus and a Luas and occurred at approximately 7.50am,” a Garda statement said. “The road has since fully reopened.”