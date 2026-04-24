‘Like a block of flats’: Public unhappy at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre planned new look

Dublin residents give their views on the plans for Stephen's Green Shopping Centre. Video: Alan Betson

Standing outside Dublin’s Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, Jody Abernethy is enjoying a few rays of sunshine before heading back into work at the Art & Hobby store inside.

Abernethy, who is from Stepaside, Co Dublin, has seen the newly approved plans by Dublin City Council for the €100m part-demolition and rejuvenation of the shopping centre.

“I think it’s completely disgraceful. It just looks like a block of apartments. It doesn’t appeal to me at all,” he says.

Speaking about the interior and exterior of the existing building, he said: “The toilets are a bit dated, but it’s still a cool spot. It’s a nice building architecturally.”

He was hopeful that planning objections would delay the project for “as long as possible” or that the project did not happen at all.

An artist's impression of what the shopping centre's entrance could look like

The owners of the centre, DTDL Ltd, submitted revised plans for the main entrance last month and it received planning permission for the revised plans on Thursday.

Designed by BKD Architects and O’Donnell+Tuomey, the new look centre will be able to accommodate 3,000 office workers, with shops at basement, ground and first-floor levels.

[ Revamp of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre gets go-ahead ]

The council received 61 submissions regarding the application, including an objection lodged on behalf of the Save Stephen’s Green Campaign, which was backed by a petition of 20,000 signatures.

Waterford's Robert Grant, who lives in Dublin, is unhappy about the proposed redevelopment. Photograph: Alan Betson

Robert Grant, who has a philosophy background and co-founded Hear Listen, a community philosophy project, says that the planned scheme “is disappointing”.

Originally from Waterford, Grant has been based in Dublin for the last number of years and believes that the capital is becoming “samey”.

“Everything looks like those new pseudo-trendy hotels that try to manufacture a sense of authenticity, but what you get is the same thing over and over again,” he said.

Laura Campisi welcomed the new look. Photograph: Alan Betson

Laura Campisi, a wellness consultant from Saggart, Co Dublin, took a very different view, saying the new designs were “beautiful”.

“It’s very geometric,” she said. “I like that because it kind of lines up with the style we have in a modern version of Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street.”

A regular in the centre, Campisi said the new plans would fuel her shopping habit: “I spend too much in there – I’ll spend even more when it looks like this,” she said, pointing to the artist’s impression of the new design.

Others felt the new design was not in keeping with the character of the area.

Flower seller Kathleen Walsh prefers the original design of the shopping centre. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kathleen Walsh, a flower seller on Grafton Street, said: “The old building is far nicer and fits in more with the character of Stephen’s Green and the Shelbourne Hotel.”

[ Dublin’s Stephen’s Green is getting a bold new look. But not a great one ]

Walsh said she went to the shopping centre a lot at Christmas time with her grandchildren and said she much preferred the original design.

Speaking about the new plans, she said: “It doesn’t belong there. The pavement is grand but not the building.”

The florist said there was no need for such a project.

“Why are we knocking down that building and putting in all that work to put in something that does not go with Grafton Street at all? It’s more Georgian up that way, so I don’t agree with it at all. I think what’s there is absolutely gorgeous,” Walsh said.

Mary Murphy, a retired nurse from Kilmacud, Dublin, said the proposal looked “cutting edge”.

Conceding that she may be a “bit old fashioned”, Murphy said she preferred the original design.

“I am familiar with this soft circle and the dome, so I would be sad to see it go,” she said. “Maybe if it’s more practical and for the future, it looks good, but I think this one looks nicer and softer and gentler. This [new] one is a bit sharp and edgy.”

Angela and Pat Donnelly had mixed views about the Stephens Green Shopping Centre redevelopment. Photograph: Alan Betson

Pat and Angela Donnelly, who both hail from Dublin’s inner city, but are planning a move to Blackhorse, Co Cavan, also spoke about the proposal.

“I don’t frequent it that often, but when I do go it’s enjoyable enough, it wouldn’t bother me,” Pat Donnelly said.

Angela Donnelly said: “It’s something new. Change is good.”