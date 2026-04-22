Power cuts affect thousands in south county Dublin

More than a thousand premises were left without power in south Dublin on Wednesday morning.
People living in the Mount Merrion and Booterstown areas reported faults shortly after 6am.
According to ESB Network’s PowerCheck tool, 1,250 premises were affected, including about 860 in the Mount Merrion area.
A further 360 premises in Belfield, Booterstown and Merrion were left without power.
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ESB Networks said power was restored in all areas by 8.45am.