Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack at Dublin city centre cocktail bar

File photograph of the Luas travelling along Dawson Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Gardaí are investigating a suspicious fire at a cocktail bar in the Dawson Street area of Dublin which halted early morning Green Line Luas services for a time.

The fire broke out at Peruke and Periwig at around 5am. Fire services extinguished the fire, and made the area safe. No injuries were reported at the time.

Gardaí described it as an “incident of burglary and criminal damage by fire” and are investigating the motivation for the suspect arson attack.

The scene is preserved for technical investigation and the road is currently open.

Green Line Luas services are back operating normally.