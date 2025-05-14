Fire breaks out at apartment block in north Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade are attending the scene of an apartment block fire in Santry, Dublin. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Firefighters and emergency services are at the scene of a fire in north Dublin.

Seven fire engines, including a turntable ladder and emergency tender, are attending the blaze in an apartment block in the Northwood area of Santry.

Three ambulances are also at the scene, and the area has been cordoned off.

The blaze broke out early on Wednesday evening. Dublin Fire Brigade reported that smoke was visible, but firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

More to follow ...