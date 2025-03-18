Taoiseach pledges to continue support for inner-city schemes set up after Hutch-Kinahan feud

Micheál Martin, Paschal Donohoe and Jim Gavin with students Pippa Kelly, far left, and Mason McKevitt, far right. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Micheál Martin has pledged to continue financial support for social, cultural, educational and sporting programmes established in Dublin’s northeast inner city after the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The Taoiseach was speaking at the launch of the annual report and strategic plan for the coming years of the Northeast Inner City programme implementation board, held in St Laurence O’Toole national school on Sheriff Street.

Minister for Finance and city TD Paschal Donohoe also spoke at the event as did the board’s chairman, the former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin.

The Northeast Inner City project was set up in the wake of the gangland violence that included shootings in the area and meant armed police were frequently on the streets. It is one of the most deprived areas in the State. It has a history of deprivation, crime and drug problems. It is also is home to a large number of foreign nationals, including many asylum seekers.

The project spends much of its time and resources on small – and relatively inexpensive – local schemes in which the involvement of local people is key. It runs social, cultural, sporting and educational schemes and seeks to involve state agencies at a grassroots level.

Mr Martin told community workers, activists, civil servants and local people that there remained a “very strong commitment at the centre of government ... to the continuing allocation of resources”.

Mr Donohoe said the Government wanted to recognise the progress that had been made, “but also what needs to be done in the years ahead”.

Mr Gavin said the report “showcases the programme implementation board’s continued efforts to drive change in the northeast inner city across areas including safety, education, employment, supporting families, community wellbeing and health”.

The strategic plan “sets ambitious targets to help resolve the challenges that remain for the area. It clearly demonstrates the board’s commitment to work with all stakeholders to drive and deliver projects with clear direction and purpose to create a brighter future for all,” he said.

The board, he said, would continue to place a high importance on the “voice, opinions and suggestions” from local people.

The introductions were performed by students Pippa Kelly and Mason McKevitt, participants in the Learning in a Football Environment (Life) scheme.

“This programme has given me and my fellow students so many chances to grow not just in sports, recreation and fitness, but also as individuals. The amount of opportunities this course has given is so amazing,” Ms Kelly said.

Mr McKevitt said the scheme “is the best thing I’ve ever done – it’s not just teaching me skills for a career, it’s given me lessons I will carry with me forever”.