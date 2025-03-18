Dart services reopen after route hit by delays due to ‘vandalism’

Irish Rail said it was working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. Photograph: David Sleator

Dart services between Dalkey and Bray have resumed after an act of vandalism at Shankill curtailed morning commuter services.

Irish Rail said workers were faced with long delays after vandals threw an undisclosed object which became entangled in the overhead lines at a section of track between Killiney and Shankill Dart stations.

Irish Rail said the suspension was “due to an incident of vandalism which has damaged overhead lines”.

A pantograph which connects the train to the wires was also damaged, the company said.

READ MORE

Passengers on route between Rosslare, Co Wexford to Dublin Connolly were offered a bus connection from Bray onwards.

Irish Rail said service resumed at about 1.30pm, well in time for the evening commute.

Meanwhile, a crash on the M50 northbound which created significant delays for morning commuters on the road, has also been cleared.

A car overturned on the right-hand lane of the motorway between Junction 4 Ballymun and Junction 3 Santry.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted a photograph of the overturned car on its social media, shortly after 8am. Lanes Two and three on the northbound carriageway were closed.

We are attending a road traffic collision on the #M50 between Junction 4 and 3 Northbound.



Lane 2 and 3 are currently closed.



Slow down on approach, expect delays.@LiveDrive @DCCTraffic @TIITraffic @M50Dublin pic.twitter.com/TA2244YvZ1 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 18, 2025

Traffic congestion in the area was significant with delays of 15 minutes coming from Junction 5 Finglas.

The road was cleared by lunchtime according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.