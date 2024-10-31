Thousands gather on Dublin’s O’Connell Street for Halloween parade that did not take place

Thousands of people have gathered on Dublin’s O’Connell Street by the promise of a Halloween parade which did not take place.
The website myspirithalloween.com gave details of a large parade which was supposed to take place from 7pm to 10pm on Thursday night from Parnell Square to Temple Bar.
According to the website, the parade was due to be hosted by the Galway arts ensemble Macnas which has held large parades in Dublin at Halloween in the past.
However, no such event took place or was due to take place this year.
Gardaí appealed to disappointed members of the public to disperse safely from the city centre.
One person posted on X: “People waiting for a halloween parade. #Dublin No Gardaí around, no official announcement, people waiting on the wrong side of the road ... Someone did pull a big #hoax #Prank.”
