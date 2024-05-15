Both Luas lines back in operation after power outage left commuters walking along the tracks

Members of the public walk beside the Luas tracks near Beechwood Station in Ranelagh, Dublin due to a power outage. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The Luas Red and Green lines have been restored following a power outage which stopped services on both lines during rush-hour.

Commuters were seen walking along Luas tram tracks on Dublin’s southside on Wednesday evening. Multiple people walked parallel to the tracks near the Beechwood stop in Ranelagh, in an area off-limits to members of the public.

The power outage was first notified by the Luas operators Transdev at 5.47pm and it took more than an hour for both lines to be restored.

On the Red line, trams were not running between Smithfield and The Point. They have since been restored, but it may take some time before services are fully up and running again.

People walk along an access path next to the tracks near the Beechwood stop. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The Green line has also been restored, but services are not yet back to normal.

The fault occurred in a shared overhead power supply between the Red and Green lines, which resulted in both lines going down for a time. It was “rare”, a spokesperson said, for both lines to go down at the same time.