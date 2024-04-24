Cyclist (20s) dies following crash involving truck in Dún Laoghaire

Gardaí have closed a number of roads in the Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin area today after a road traffic collision. The incident happened at the busy junction of Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A female cyclist has died following a road traffic incident involving a truck in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash at the junction of the Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue in Dún Laoghaire.

The incident involving the truck and bicycle occurred at about 8am on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from gardaí.

[ Road cyclists: ‘We are flesh and bone on a carbon frame against somebody in a cube of steel’ ]

“The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

READ MORE

“The road remains closed at this time and a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place. Local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More to follow.