Fire at apartment building on Dublin’s Capel Street brought under control

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade have brought a fire under control on Capel Street in the city centre.

At 4.30pm, Dublin Fire Brigade received multiple 999 calls reporting a fire in a building.

On arrival, firefighters found a fire in an apartment on the second floor of the building with smoke drifting over the local area, a spokesman said.

Breathing apparatus teams entered the building to extinguish the fire and in total six fire engines including a turntable ladder were on scene, the spokesman.

As of 7.30pm, the fire had been brought under control, with crews remaining on scene damping down hotspots.

There were no reports of injuries.