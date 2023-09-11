Fire at apartment building on Dublin’s Capel Street brought under control

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade have brought a fire under control on Capel Street in the city centre.
At 4.30pm, Dublin Fire Brigade received multiple 999 calls reporting a fire in a building.
On arrival, firefighters found a fire in an apartment on the second floor of the building with smoke drifting over the local area, a spokesman said.
Breathing apparatus teams entered the building to extinguish the fire and in total six fire engines including a turntable ladder were on scene, the spokesman.
READ MORE
Food & Drink Quiz: Which of these is a Japanese confectionery made with beans covered in refined sugar?
Takeaway review: If you fancy trying the sandwich called ‘The Hangover Cure of the Century’ - just make sure you’re hungry
As of 7.30pm, the fire had been brought under control, with crews remaining on scene damping down hotspots.
There were no reports of injuries.