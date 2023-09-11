Dublin

Fire at apartment building on Dublin’s Capel Street brought under control

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade involved in operation to tackle second floor blaze

Six units from Dublin fire brigade attended a fire on Capel Street. File Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Jade Wilson
Mon Sep 11 2023 - 20:45

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade have brought a fire under control on Capel Street in the city centre.

At 4.30pm, Dublin Fire Brigade received multiple 999 calls reporting a fire in a building.

On arrival, firefighters found a fire in an apartment on the second floor of the building with smoke drifting over the local area, a spokesman said.

Breathing apparatus teams entered the building to extinguish the fire and in total six fire engines including a turntable ladder were on scene, the spokesman.

As of 7.30pm, the fire had been brought under control, with crews remaining on scene damping down hotspots.

There were no reports of injuries.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

