Man (40s) arrested after pedestrian dies in road collision in Tallaght

The man who has been arrested in connection with Friday's fatal road collision in Tallaght is being held in a Garda station in the South Dublin area

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a road collision in Tallaght in which a pedestrian in her 80s died on Friday morning.

The woman was struck by a car shortly before 11am at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road. Gardaí and emergency services attended. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, which initially failed to remain at the scene, was subsequently identified and recovered by Gardaí.

A man was arrested on Saturday in relation to the incident and is being detained at a Garda station in the South Dublin area.

Gardaí said in a statement: “A man aged in his 40s has been arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday morning Friday, 8th September 2023.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, yesterday morning between 10:30am and 11:15am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”