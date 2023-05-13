No reported injuries from fire near makeshift asylum seeker camp in Dublin city

The scene near Dublin’s Sandwith Street Upper on Saturday morning, in the aftermath of protests over a refugee camp on Friday evening. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

There were no reported injuries from a fire started near a makeshift camp for homeless asylum seekers in Dublin city on Friday night, following an anti-immigrant protest at the site.

A number of homeless asylum seekers had set up a camp of tents in a laneway on Upper Sandwith Street in the south inner city in recent weeks.

The Government is currently unable to provide shelter to more than 550 asylum seekers who have arrived in the State, amid huge difficulties sourcing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees and other asylum seekers since the start of this year.

This has left hundreds of asylum seekers sleeping rough in Dublin city, with a significant number living in tents in a group on Mount Street Lower.

READ MORE

A sign from Friday evening's protest, pictured abandoned at the scene at Upper Sandwith Street in Dublin on Saturday morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A smaller camp of tents set up on Sandwith Street had been the focus of anti-immigrant protests on Thursday and Friday evening.

Yesterday a group of pro-refugee protesters faced off with a similar sized group of anti-immigrant protesters at the site, with a line of gardaí separating the groups. The pro-refugee demonstrators were later escorted away from the scene by gardaí.

Videos circulating on social media showed a fire was started later that evening near the makeshift camp where asylum seekers had been living.

In response, a post on the Ireland Against Fascism feed read: “The end result of the destruction of the asylum seekers encampment tonight on Sandwith Street, Dublin 2.”

A Garda spokesman said as both groups of protesters dispersed from the scene “some furniture and wooden pallets were set alight in a nearby laneway”. The spokesman added there were no reports of any injuries from the fire.

The spokesman said one man in his 30s was arrested during the earlier protests under the Public Order Act. The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Dublin District Court later this month.