Ireland

Met Éireann forecasts warm and humid conditions this week with rain in some areas

Weather will be ‘mixed and changeable’ in coming days while the weekend is set to be mostly dry

Tuesday is set to be a warm but cloudy day. Photograph: Collins
Tuesday is set to be a warm but cloudy day. Photograph: Collins
Jade Wilson
Tue Jul 28 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

Tuesday is forecast to be a generally warm and humid day.

The forecast shows a mostly cloudy day, with the best of the sunny spells away from the northwest.

Met Éireann has said there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will be most persistent in the west and northwest.

Elsewhere, the showers will be more isolated, with many areas remaining dry, and the highest temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the west and northwest to 25 degrees in the east.

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At night, it will be cloudy with more outbreaks of rain continuing into the night and towards morning in the north and west, though it will remain mostly dry in other parts of the country with clear spells, mist and hill fog too.

The weather for the rest of the week is forecast to be “mixed and changeable”. Most of the rainfall during the week will be across the west and north, but there will be drier conditions further south and east.

The humidity is due to continue through the early part of the week, said Met Éireann.

Wednesday will start off generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the north and west and highest temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees, warmest in the south and east. Thursday will feel “fresher than previous days” with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Current indications suggest Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with a few showers on Monday and temperatures in the high teens or low 20s generally, Met Éireann said.

Meanwhile, all households across the State remain subject to a hosepipe ban, which means householders cannot water their gardens or wash their cars with a hosepipe until August 26th, due to a prolonged drought countrywide, parts of which have received no rainfall for nearly six weeks.

Despite improved conditions in recent days, Uisce Éireann said any rain that does fall will not compensate for the long periods of drought or near-drought that have been experienced across the country in recent weeks.

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Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times