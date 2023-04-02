Roundabout protest at Dublin Airport for second week in a row

The DAA said the protest caused 'modest traffic disruption' for vehicles exiting the airport for a short period on Sunday. Photograph: iStock

There was minor disruption to traffic at Dublin Airport on Sunday as protesters blocked the roads around the roundabout, at the entrance, for the second weekend in a row. The protest lasted about an hour.

In a statement DAA, which operates the airport, said:

“Some modest traffic disruption for vehicles exiting the airport for a short period this afternoon due to a protest near the airport roundabout.

“The situation was carefully managed by An Garda Síochána, and airport police and teams, to ensure minimal disruption for passengers.”

The statement said the protest finished at 3pm and all exit roads were available again.

