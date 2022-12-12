Dublin

Two arrested after assault on Gardaí in Dublin left one member hospitalised

Male garda taken to Mater hospital to be treated while arrested woman released pending DPP file

A second male Garda was injured in the incident but did not require medical treatment Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Shauna Bowers
Mon Dec 12 2022 - 09:52

A man and woman were arrested following the assault of a member of An Garda Síochána in Dublin on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the gardaí said they are investigating an incident on Fitzgibbon Street, Dublin 1 at the weekend.

A male Garda received injuries following the incident and was later taken to the Mater hospital to be treated. A second male Garda was injured but did not require medical treatment.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman has been released pending file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The man remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesman said.

